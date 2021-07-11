Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Milwaukee

Regular Season Records: Phoenix 2-0; Milwaukee 0-2

What to Know

Cue the food, friends, and football rivalries: Super Bowl Sunday is only hours away. After a week of well-deserved rest, the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks will brawl for championship honors at Fiserv Forum at 8 p.m. ET. The Phoenix Suns will be strutting in after a victory while the Milwaukee Bucks will be stumbling in from a loss.

Phoenix is hoping for another win. They were able to grind out a solid victory over the Bucks this past Thursday, winning 118-108. Phoenix can attribute much of their success to small forward Mikal Bridges, who had 27 points along with seven rebounds.

Despite Phoenix winning this past one, the oddsmakers have Milwaukee as a four-point favorite. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that Phoenix is 7-3 against the spread when expected to lose.

A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Suns rank second in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 49% on the season. The Bucks have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the matchup boasting the most points per game in the league at 120.1.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $495.00

Odds

The Bucks are a 4-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Milwaukee and Phoenix both have seven wins in their last 14 games.