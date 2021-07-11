Who's Playing
Phoenix @ Milwaukee
Regular Season Records: Phoenix 2-0; Milwaukee 0-2
What to Know
Cue the food, friends, and football rivalries: Super Bowl Sunday is only hours away. After a week of well-deserved rest, the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks will brawl for championship honors at Fiserv Forum at 8 p.m. ET. The Phoenix Suns will be strutting in after a victory while the Milwaukee Bucks will be stumbling in from a loss.
Phoenix is hoping for another win. They were able to grind out a solid victory over the Bucks this past Thursday, winning 118-108. Phoenix can attribute much of their success to small forward Mikal Bridges, who had 27 points along with seven rebounds.
Despite Phoenix winning this past one, the oddsmakers have Milwaukee as a four-point favorite. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that Phoenix is 7-3 against the spread when expected to lose.
A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Suns rank second in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 49% on the season. The Bucks have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the matchup boasting the most points per game in the league at 120.1.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $495.00
Odds
The Bucks are a 4-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Milwaukee and Phoenix both have seven wins in their last 14 games.
- Jul 08, 2021 - Phoenix 118 vs. Milwaukee 108
- Jul 06, 2021 - Phoenix 118 vs. Milwaukee 105
- Apr 19, 2021 - Phoenix 128 vs. Milwaukee 127
- Feb 10, 2021 - Phoenix 125 vs. Milwaukee 124
- Mar 08, 2020 - Phoenix 140 vs. Milwaukee 131
- Feb 02, 2020 - Milwaukee 129 vs. Phoenix 108
- Mar 04, 2019 - Phoenix 114 vs. Milwaukee 105
- Nov 23, 2018 - Phoenix 116 vs. Milwaukee 114
- Jan 22, 2018 - Milwaukee 109 vs. Phoenix 105
- Nov 22, 2017 - Milwaukee 113 vs. Phoenix 107
- Feb 26, 2017 - Milwaukee 100 vs. Phoenix 96
- Feb 04, 2017 - Milwaukee 137 vs. Phoenix 112
- Mar 30, 2016 - Milwaukee 105 vs. Phoenix 94
- Dec 20, 2015 - Milwaukee 101 vs. Phoenix 95