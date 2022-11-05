Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Oklahoma City 4-4; Milwaukee 8-0

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder haven't won a matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks since Feb. 14 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Thunder will square off against Milwaukee on the road at 8 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee will be strutting in after a win while OKC will be stumbling in from a loss.

OKC received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 122-110 to the Denver Nuggets. Shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 37 points. Gilgeous-Alexander's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 34 points.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Milwaukee and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday was still a pretty decisive one as Milwaukee wrapped it up with a 115-102 victory on the road. It was another big night for Milwaukee's point guard Jrue Holiday, who had 29 points and six assists in addition to eight boards.

The Thunder are expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Thursday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

OKC is now 4-4 while the Bucks sit at 8-0. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: OKC has only been able to knock down 44.70% percent of their shots, which is the fourth lowest field goal percentage in the league. Milwaukee's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.30%, which places them second in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports Oklahoma Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.39

Odds

The Bucks are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Bucks slightly, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Milwaukee and Oklahoma City both have seven wins in their last 14 games.