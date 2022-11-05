Who's Playing
Oklahoma City @ Milwaukee
Current Records: Oklahoma City 4-4; Milwaukee 8-0
What to Know
The Oklahoma City Thunder haven't won a matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks since Feb. 14 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Thunder will square off against Milwaukee on the road at 8 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee will be strutting in after a win while OKC will be stumbling in from a loss.
OKC received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 122-110 to the Denver Nuggets. Shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 37 points. Gilgeous-Alexander's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 34 points.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Milwaukee and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday was still a pretty decisive one as Milwaukee wrapped it up with a 115-102 victory on the road. It was another big night for Milwaukee's point guard Jrue Holiday, who had 29 points and six assists in addition to eight boards.
The Thunder are expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Thursday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.
OKC is now 4-4 while the Bucks sit at 8-0. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: OKC has only been able to knock down 44.70% percent of their shots, which is the fourth lowest field goal percentage in the league. Milwaukee's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.30%, which places them second in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $22.39
Odds
The Bucks are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
Bettors have moved against the Bucks slightly, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 9.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -108
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Milwaukee and Oklahoma City both have seven wins in their last 14 games.
- Mar 08, 2022 - Milwaukee 142 vs. Oklahoma City 115
- Nov 19, 2021 - Milwaukee 96 vs. Oklahoma City 89
- Feb 19, 2021 - Milwaukee 98 vs. Oklahoma City 85
- Feb 14, 2021 - Oklahoma City 114 vs. Milwaukee 109
- Feb 28, 2020 - Milwaukee 133 vs. Oklahoma City 86
- Nov 10, 2019 - Milwaukee 121 vs. Oklahoma City 119
- Apr 10, 2019 - Oklahoma City 127 vs. Milwaukee 116
- Jan 27, 2019 - Oklahoma City 118 vs. Milwaukee 112
- Dec 29, 2017 - Milwaukee 97 vs. Oklahoma City 95
- Oct 31, 2017 - Oklahoma City 110 vs. Milwaukee 91
- Apr 04, 2017 - Oklahoma City 110 vs. Milwaukee 79
- Jan 02, 2017 - Milwaukee 98 vs. Oklahoma City 94
- Mar 06, 2016 - Oklahoma City 104 vs. Milwaukee 96
- Dec 29, 2015 - Oklahoma City 131 vs. Milwaukee 123