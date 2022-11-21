Who's Playing
Portland @ Milwaukee
Current Records: Portland 10-6; Milwaukee 11-4
What to Know
The Portland Trail Blazers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 8 p.m. ET Monday at Fiserv Forum. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
Rip City was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 118-113 to the Utah Jazz. Despite the loss, Portland had strong showings from shooting guard Anfernee Simons, who had 23 points and seven assists along with eight boards, and small forward Josh Hart, who had 19 points in addition to eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, Milwaukee came up short against the Philadelphia 76ers this past Friday, falling 110-102. Milwaukee's defeat came about despite a quality game from center Bobby Portis, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 11 rebounds. That makes it four consecutive games in which Portis has had at least ten rebounds. Portis' points were the most he has had all season.
The Trail Blazers are expected to lose this next one by 8.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 7-1-2 against the spread when expected to lose.
Rip City didn't have too much trouble with Milwaukee on the road when the two teams previously met in February as they won 122-107. Will Portland repeat their success, or does Milwaukee have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $17.90
Odds
The Bucks are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -113
Series History
Milwaukee have won ten out of their last 14 games against Portland.
- Feb 14, 2022 - Portland 122 vs. Milwaukee 107
- Feb 05, 2022 - Milwaukee 137 vs. Portland 108
- Apr 02, 2021 - Milwaukee 127 vs. Portland 109
- Feb 01, 2021 - Milwaukee 134 vs. Portland 106
- Jan 11, 2020 - Milwaukee 122 vs. Portland 101
- Nov 21, 2019 - Portland 0 vs. Milwaukee 0
- Nov 21, 2018 - Milwaukee 143 vs. Portland 100
- Nov 06, 2018 - Portland 118 vs. Milwaukee 103
- Nov 30, 2017 - Milwaukee 103 vs. Portland 91
- Oct 21, 2017 - Milwaukee 113 vs. Portland 110
- Mar 21, 2017 - Milwaukee 93 vs. Portland 90
- Dec 07, 2016 - Milwaukee 115 vs. Portland 107
- Feb 02, 2016 - Milwaukee 0 vs. Portland 0
- Dec 07, 2015 - Milwaukee 90 vs. Portland 88