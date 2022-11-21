Who's Playing

Portland @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Portland 10-6; Milwaukee 11-4

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 8 p.m. ET Monday at Fiserv Forum. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Rip City was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 118-113 to the Utah Jazz. Despite the loss, Portland had strong showings from shooting guard Anfernee Simons, who had 23 points and seven assists along with eight boards, and small forward Josh Hart, who had 19 points in addition to eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee came up short against the Philadelphia 76ers this past Friday, falling 110-102. Milwaukee's defeat came about despite a quality game from center Bobby Portis, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 11 rebounds. That makes it four consecutive games in which Portis has had at least ten rebounds. Portis' points were the most he has had all season.

The Trail Blazers are expected to lose this next one by 8.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 7-1-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

Rip City didn't have too much trouble with Milwaukee on the road when the two teams previously met in February as they won 122-107. Will Portland repeat their success, or does Milwaukee have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Bally Sports Wisconsin Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.90

Odds

The Bucks are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -113

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Milwaukee have won ten out of their last 14 games against Portland.