Who's Playing
Philadelphia @ Chicago
Current Records: Philadelphia 48-23; Chicago 34-37
What to Know
The Chicago Bulls may be playing at home Wednesday, but the experts are forecasting a 3.5-point loss. They will take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 8 p.m. ET at United Center. The Bulls aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.
Philadelphia is out to make up for these teams' contest on Monday. Chicago won 109-105 over the 76ers in overtime. It was another big night for Chicago's center Nikola Vucevic, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 12 boards. That makes it six consecutive games in which Vucevic has had at least ten rebounds.
Chicago's victory lifted them to 34-37 while Philadelphia's defeat dropped them down to 48-23. We'll see if Chicago can repeat their recent success or if Philadelphia bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBC Sports Chicago
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $50.00
Odds
The 76ers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Philadelphia have won 16 out of their last 27 games against Chicago.
- Mar 20, 2023 - Chicago 109 vs. Philadelphia 105
- Jan 06, 2023 - Chicago 126 vs. Philadelphia 112
- Oct 29, 2022 - Philadelphia 114 vs. Chicago 109
- Mar 07, 2022 - Philadelphia 121 vs. Chicago 106
- Feb 06, 2022 - Philadelphia 119 vs. Chicago 108
- Nov 06, 2021 - Philadelphia 114 vs. Chicago 105
- Nov 03, 2021 - Philadelphia 103 vs. Chicago 98
- May 03, 2021 - Philadelphia 106 vs. Chicago 94
- Mar 11, 2021 - Philadelphia 127 vs. Chicago 105
- Feb 19, 2021 - Philadelphia 112 vs. Chicago 105
- Feb 09, 2020 - Philadelphia 118 vs. Chicago 111
- Jan 17, 2020 - Philadelphia 100 vs. Chicago 89
- Apr 10, 2019 - Philadelphia 125 vs. Chicago 109
- Apr 06, 2019 - Philadelphia 116 vs. Chicago 96
- Mar 06, 2019 - Chicago 108 vs. Philadelphia 107
- Oct 18, 2018 - Philadelphia 127 vs. Chicago 108
- Feb 22, 2018 - Philadelphia 116 vs. Chicago 115
- Jan 24, 2018 - Philadelphia 115 vs. Chicago 101
- Dec 18, 2017 - Chicago 117 vs. Philadelphia 115
- Apr 06, 2017 - Chicago 102 vs. Philadelphia 90
- Mar 24, 2017 - Philadelphia 117 vs. Chicago 107
- Jan 29, 2017 - Chicago 121 vs. Philadelphia 108
- Nov 25, 2016 - Chicago 105 vs. Philadelphia 89
- Apr 13, 2016 - Chicago 115 vs. Philadelphia 105
- Jan 14, 2016 - Chicago 115 vs. Philadelphia 111
- Dec 14, 2015 - Chicago 115 vs. Philadelphia 96
- Nov 09, 2015 - Chicago 111 vs. Philadelphia 88