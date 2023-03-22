Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Chicago

Current Records: Philadelphia 48-23; Chicago 34-37

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls may be playing at home Wednesday, but the experts are forecasting a 3.5-point loss. They will take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 8 p.m. ET at United Center. The Bulls aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Philadelphia is out to make up for these teams' contest on Monday. Chicago won 109-105 over the 76ers in overtime. It was another big night for Chicago's center Nikola Vucevic, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 12 boards. That makes it six consecutive games in which Vucevic has had at least ten rebounds.

Chicago's victory lifted them to 34-37 while Philadelphia's defeat dropped them down to 48-23. We'll see if Chicago can repeat their recent success or if Philadelphia bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $50.00

Odds

The 76ers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Philadelphia have won 16 out of their last 27 games against Chicago.