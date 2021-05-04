Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Chicago

Current Records: Philadelphia 43-21; Chicago 26-38

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls haven't won a game against the Philadelphia 76ers since March 6 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Monday. They will face off against one another at 9 p.m. ET at United Center. Philadelphia will be strutting in after a victory while the Bulls will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Chicago received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 108-97 to the Atlanta Hawks. Point guard Coby White had a pretty forgettable game, picking up five fouls and turning the ball over four times en route to a 5-for-16, 12-point finish.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the 76ers ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Sunday with a 113-111 win over the San Antonio Spurs. It was another big night for Philadelphia's center Joel Embiid, who dropped a double-double on 34 points and 12 rebounds.

Chicago is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

Chicago is now 26-38 while Philadelphia sits at 43-21. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bulls have allowed their opponents an average of 8.5 steals per game, the fourth most in the league. To make matters even worse for Chicago, Philadelphia comes into the matchup boasting the second most steals per game in the league at 9.13. In other words, Chicago will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The 76ers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Philadelphia have won ten out of their last 19 games against Chicago.

Mar 11, 2021 - Philadelphia 127 vs. Chicago 105

Feb 19, 2021 - Philadelphia 112 vs. Chicago 105

Feb 09, 2020 - Philadelphia 118 vs. Chicago 111

Jan 17, 2020 - Philadelphia 100 vs. Chicago 89

Apr 10, 2019 - Philadelphia 125 vs. Chicago 109

Apr 06, 2019 - Philadelphia 116 vs. Chicago 96

Mar 06, 2019 - Chicago 108 vs. Philadelphia 107

Oct 18, 2018 - Philadelphia 127 vs. Chicago 108

Feb 22, 2018 - Philadelphia 116 vs. Chicago 115

Jan 24, 2018 - Philadelphia 115 vs. Chicago 101

Dec 18, 2017 - Chicago 117 vs. Philadelphia 115

Apr 06, 2017 - Chicago 102 vs. Philadelphia 90

Mar 24, 2017 - Philadelphia 117 vs. Chicago 107

Jan 29, 2017 - Chicago 121 vs. Philadelphia 108

Nov 25, 2016 - Chicago 105 vs. Philadelphia 89

Apr 13, 2016 - Chicago 115 vs. Philadelphia 105

Jan 14, 2016 - Chicago 115 vs. Philadelphia 111

Dec 14, 2015 - Chicago 115 vs. Philadelphia 96

Nov 09, 2015 - Chicago 111 vs. Philadelphia 88

Injury Report for Chicago

Nikola Vucevic: Out (Hip)

Zach LaVine: Out (Covid-19)

Troy Brown Jr.: Out (Ankle)

Injury Report for Philadelphia

No Injury Information