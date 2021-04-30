Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Chicago

Current Records: Milwaukee 38-24; Chicago 26-36

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls will be returning home after a three-game road trip. Chicago and the Milwaukee Bucks will face off in a Central Division battle at 9 p.m. ET Friday at United Center. The Bulls have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Milwaukee and are hoping to record their first victory since Dec. 26 of 2017.

Chicago received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 113-94 to the New York Knicks. The losing side was boosted by center Nikola Vucevic, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 18 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee came up short against the Houston Rockets on Thursday, falling 143-136. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Milwaukee was far and away the favorite. Point guard Jrue Holiday put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 29 points and ten dimes in addition to four blocks.

The Bulls suffered a grim 126-96 defeat to the Bucks in the teams' previous meeting in January. Maybe Chicago will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Bally Sports Wisconsin Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bucks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Milwaukee have won 15 out of their last 21 games against Chicago.