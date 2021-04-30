Who's Playing
Milwaukee @ Chicago
Current Records: Milwaukee 38-24; Chicago 26-36
What to Know
The Chicago Bulls will be returning home after a three-game road trip. Chicago and the Milwaukee Bucks will face off in a Central Division battle at 9 p.m. ET Friday at United Center. The Bulls have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Milwaukee and are hoping to record their first victory since Dec. 26 of 2017.
Chicago received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 113-94 to the New York Knicks. The losing side was boosted by center Nikola Vucevic, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 18 rebounds.
Meanwhile, Milwaukee came up short against the Houston Rockets on Thursday, falling 143-136. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Milwaukee was far and away the favorite. Point guard Jrue Holiday put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 29 points and ten dimes in addition to four blocks.
The Bulls suffered a grim 126-96 defeat to the Bucks in the teams' previous meeting in January. Maybe Chicago will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bucks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Milwaukee have won 15 out of their last 21 games against Chicago.
- Jan 01, 2021 - Milwaukee 126 vs. Chicago 96
- Jan 20, 2020 - Milwaukee 111 vs. Chicago 98
- Dec 30, 2019 - Milwaukee 123 vs. Chicago 102
- Nov 18, 2019 - Milwaukee 115 vs. Chicago 101
- Nov 14, 2019 - Milwaukee 124 vs. Chicago 115
- Feb 25, 2019 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Chicago 106
- Feb 11, 2019 - Milwaukee 112 vs. Chicago 99
- Nov 28, 2018 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Chicago 113
- Nov 16, 2018 - Milwaukee 123 vs. Chicago 104
- Mar 23, 2018 - Milwaukee 118 vs. Chicago 105
- Jan 28, 2018 - Milwaukee 110 vs. Chicago 96
- Dec 26, 2017 - Chicago 115 vs. Milwaukee 106
- Dec 15, 2017 - Chicago 115 vs. Milwaukee 109
- Mar 26, 2017 - Chicago 109 vs. Milwaukee 94
- Dec 31, 2016 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Chicago 96
- Dec 16, 2016 - Milwaukee 95 vs. Chicago 69
- Dec 15, 2016 - Milwaukee 108 vs. Chicago 97
- Apr 03, 2016 - Chicago 102 vs. Milwaukee 98
- Mar 07, 2016 - Chicago 100 vs. Milwaukee 90
- Jan 12, 2016 - Milwaukee 106 vs. Chicago 101
- Jan 05, 2016 - Chicago 117 vs. Milwaukee 106