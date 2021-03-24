Who's Playing
Cleveland @ Chicago
Current Records: Cleveland 16-27; Chicago 19-23
What to Know
The Cleveland Cavaliers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. The Cavaliers and the Chicago Bulls will face off in a Central Division battle at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at United Center. Cleveland hasn't won a contest against Chicago since Oct. 30 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
Cleveland received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 119-105 to the Sacramento Kings. The losing side was boosted by center JaVale McGee, who had 18 points in addition to nine boards.
Meanwhile, Chicago suffered a grim 120-95 defeat to the Utah Jazz on Monday. Shooting guard Zach LaVine (27 points) was the top scorer for Chicago.
The Cavaliers are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Cleveland's opponents whenever they hit the road.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Fox Sports - Ohio
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bulls are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Chicago have won 13 out of their last 20 games against Cleveland.
- Mar 10, 2020 - Chicago 108 vs. Cleveland 103
- Jan 25, 2020 - Chicago 118 vs. Cleveland 106
- Jan 18, 2020 - Chicago 118 vs. Cleveland 116
- Oct 30, 2019 - Cleveland 117 vs. Chicago 111
- Jan 27, 2019 - Cleveland 104 vs. Chicago 101
- Jan 21, 2019 - Chicago 104 vs. Cleveland 88
- Dec 23, 2018 - Chicago 112 vs. Cleveland 92
- Nov 10, 2018 - Chicago 99 vs. Cleveland 98
- Mar 17, 2018 - Cleveland 114 vs. Chicago 109
- Dec 21, 2017 - Cleveland 115 vs. Chicago 112
- Dec 04, 2017 - Cleveland 113 vs. Chicago 91
- Oct 24, 2017 - Cleveland 119 vs. Chicago 112
- Mar 30, 2017 - Chicago 99 vs. Cleveland 93
- Feb 25, 2017 - Chicago 117 vs. Cleveland 99
- Jan 04, 2017 - Chicago 106 vs. Cleveland 94
- Dec 02, 2016 - Chicago 111 vs. Cleveland 105
- Apr 09, 2016 - Chicago 105 vs. Cleveland 102
- Feb 18, 2016 - Cleveland 106 vs. Chicago 95
- Jan 23, 2016 - Chicago 96 vs. Cleveland 83
- Oct 27, 2015 - Chicago 97 vs. Cleveland 95