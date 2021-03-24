Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Chicago

Current Records: Cleveland 16-27; Chicago 19-23

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. The Cavaliers and the Chicago Bulls will face off in a Central Division battle at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at United Center. Cleveland hasn't won a contest against Chicago since Oct. 30 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

Cleveland received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 119-105 to the Sacramento Kings. The losing side was boosted by center JaVale McGee, who had 18 points in addition to nine boards.

Meanwhile, Chicago suffered a grim 120-95 defeat to the Utah Jazz on Monday. Shooting guard Zach LaVine (27 points) was the top scorer for Chicago.

The Cavaliers are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Cleveland's opponents whenever they hit the road.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Fox Sports - Ohio

Fox Sports - Ohio Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulls are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Chicago have won 13 out of their last 20 games against Cleveland.