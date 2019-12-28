Watch Bulls vs. Hawks: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NBA game
How to watch Bulls vs. Hawks basketball game
Who's Playing
Atlanta @ Chicago
Current Records: Atlanta 6-26; Chicago 12-20
What to Know
The Atlanta Hawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.41 points per game in their game on Saturday. They might have tired legs after a contest night as they head on the road against the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET at United Center. Atlanta staggers in eager to bring about an end to their nine-game losing streak.
The night started off rough for the Hawks on Friday, and it ended that way, too. Although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 36 turnovers -- the Milwaukee Bucks prevailed over the Hawks 112-86. A silver lining for Atlanta was the play of SG Allen Crabbe, who had 20 points.
Meanwhile, Chicago came up short against the Orlando Magic on Monday, falling 103-95. Chicago's defeat came about despite a quality game from SG Tomas Satoransky, who had 20 points along with six rebounds.
Atlanta took a serious blow against Chicago the last time the two teams met in December, falling 136-102. Can the Hawks avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Fox Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $38.00
Odds
The Bulls are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 224
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Atlanta have won nine out of their last 17 games against Chicago.
- Dec 11, 2019 - Chicago 136 vs. Atlanta 102
- Nov 06, 2019 - Chicago 113 vs. Atlanta 93
- Mar 03, 2019 - Atlanta 123 vs. Chicago 118
- Mar 01, 2019 - Chicago 168 vs. Atlanta 161
- Jan 23, 2019 - Atlanta 121 vs. Chicago 101
- Oct 27, 2018 - Chicago 97 vs. Atlanta 85
- Mar 11, 2018 - Chicago 129 vs. Atlanta 122
- Jan 20, 2018 - Chicago 113 vs. Atlanta 97
- Oct 26, 2017 - Chicago 91 vs. Atlanta 86
- Apr 01, 2017 - Chicago 106 vs. Atlanta 104
- Jan 25, 2017 - Atlanta 119 vs. Chicago 114
- Jan 20, 2017 - Atlanta 102 vs. Chicago 93
- Nov 09, 2016 - Atlanta 115 vs. Chicago 107
- Mar 28, 2016 - Atlanta 102 vs. Chicago 100
- Feb 26, 2016 - Atlanta 103 vs. Chicago 88
- Feb 10, 2016 - Atlanta 113 vs. Chicago 90
- Jan 09, 2016 - Atlanta 120 vs. Chicago 105
