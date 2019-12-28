Watch Bulls vs. Hawks: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Chicago

Current Records: Atlanta 6-26; Chicago 12-20

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.41 points per game in their game on Saturday. They might have tired legs after a contest night as they head on the road against the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET at United Center. Atlanta staggers in eager to bring about an end to their nine-game losing streak.

The night started off rough for the Hawks on Friday, and it ended that way, too. Although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 36 turnovers -- the Milwaukee Bucks prevailed over the Hawks 112-86. A silver lining for Atlanta was the play of SG Allen Crabbe, who had 20 points.

Meanwhile, Chicago came up short against the Orlando Magic on Monday, falling 103-95. Chicago's defeat came about despite a quality game from SG Tomas Satoransky, who had 20 points along with six rebounds.

Atlanta took a serious blow against Chicago the last time the two teams met in December, falling 136-102. Can the Hawks avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Fox Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $38.00

Odds

The Bulls are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 224

Series History

Atlanta have won nine out of their last 17 games against Chicago.