Watch Bulls vs. Heat: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Chicago (home) vs. Miami (away)

Current Records: Chicago 5-10; Miami 10-3

What to Know

The Miami Heat have been homebodies their last two games, but they are heading out on Friday. They will square off against the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at United Center. Both teams are strolling into their matchup after big wins in their previous games.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 42 turnovers, Miami took down the Cleveland Cavaliers 124-100 on Wednesday. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 75-48.

Meanwhile, Chicago's and the Detroit Pistons' game was close at halftime, but Chicago turned on the heat in the second half with 50 points. The Bulls put the hurt on Detroit with a sharp 109-89 victory.

Miami is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They are currently four for four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped Miami to 10-3 and Chicago to 5-10. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Heat have allowed their opponents an average of 9.2 steals per game, the most in the league. To make matters even worse for the Heat, the Bulls enter the contest with 9.47 steals per game on average, good for second best in the league. In other words, the Heat will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $31.20

Odds

The Heat are a 4.5-point favorite against the Bulls.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 214

Series History

Miami have won ten out of their last 14 games against Chicago.