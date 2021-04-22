Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Chicago

Current Records: Charlotte 28-29; Chicago 24-34

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls are getting right back to it as they host the Charlotte Hornets at 9 p.m. ET April 22 at United Center. Chicago is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the matchup prepared for a fight.

The Bulls ended up a good deal behind the Cleveland Cavaliers when they played on Wednesday, losing 121-105. Chicago was down 99-72 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. One thing holding Chicago back was the mediocre play of center Nikola Vucevic, who did not have his best game: he finished with only nine points on 4-for-12 shooting and turned the ball over five times in his 25 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Charlotte received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 109-97 to the New York Knicks. Charlotte's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of shooting guard Terry Rozier, who had 21 points and eight assists in addition to seven rebounds, and power forward P.J. Washington, who shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The Bulls are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Charlotte have won ten out of their last 19 games against Chicago.