Who's Playing
Charlotte @ Chicago
Current Records: Charlotte 28-29; Chicago 24-34
What to Know
The Chicago Bulls are getting right back to it as they host the Charlotte Hornets at 9 p.m. ET April 22 at United Center. Chicago is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the matchup prepared for a fight.
The Bulls ended up a good deal behind the Cleveland Cavaliers when they played on Wednesday, losing 121-105. Chicago was down 99-72 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. One thing holding Chicago back was the mediocre play of center Nikola Vucevic, who did not have his best game: he finished with only nine points on 4-for-12 shooting and turned the ball over five times in his 25 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Charlotte received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 109-97 to the New York Knicks. Charlotte's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of shooting guard Terry Rozier, who had 21 points and eight assists in addition to seven rebounds, and power forward P.J. Washington, who shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Bally Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bulls are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Charlotte have won ten out of their last 19 games against Chicago.
- Jan 22, 2021 - Chicago 123 vs. Charlotte 110
- Feb 20, 2020 - Charlotte 103 vs. Chicago 93
- Dec 13, 2019 - Charlotte 83 vs. Chicago 73
- Nov 23, 2019 - Chicago 116 vs. Charlotte 115
- Oct 23, 2019 - Charlotte 126 vs. Chicago 125
- Feb 02, 2019 - Charlotte 125 vs. Chicago 118
- Oct 26, 2018 - Charlotte 135 vs. Chicago 106
- Oct 24, 2018 - Chicago 112 vs. Charlotte 110
- Apr 03, 2018 - Chicago 120 vs. Charlotte 114
- Feb 27, 2018 - Charlotte 118 vs. Chicago 103
- Dec 08, 2017 - Chicago 119 vs. Charlotte 111
- Nov 17, 2017 - Chicago 123 vs. Charlotte 120
- Mar 13, 2017 - Chicago 115 vs. Charlotte 109
- Jan 02, 2017 - Chicago 118 vs. Charlotte 111
- Dec 23, 2016 - Charlotte 103 vs. Chicago 91
- Feb 08, 2016 - Charlotte 108 vs. Chicago 91
- Dec 05, 2015 - Charlotte 102 vs. Chicago 96
- Nov 13, 2015 - Chicago 102 vs. Charlotte 97
- Nov 03, 2015 - Charlotte 130 vs. Chicago 105