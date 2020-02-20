Watch Bulls vs. Hornets: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NBA game
How to watch Bulls vs. Hornets basketball game
Who's Playing
Charlotte @ Chicago
Current Records: Charlotte 18-36; Chicago 19-36
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Chicago Bulls are heading back home. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Charlotte Hornets will meet up at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at United Center. The Bulls stagger in eager to bring about an end to their six-game losing streak.
Chicago received a tough blow last Tuesday as they fell 126-114 to the Washington Wizards. Small forward Thaddeus Young wasn't much of a difference maker for Chicago and picked up four fouls and turned the ball over six times en route to a 10-point finish.
Meanwhile, Charlotte was able to grind out a solid win over the Minnesota Timberwolves last week, winning 115-108. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 66-50 deficit. Point guard Devonte' Graham (28 points) was the top scorer for Charlotte.
Chicago came up short against Charlotte the last time the two teams met in last December, falling 83-73. A big part of Chicago's success was point guard Zach LaVine, so Charlotte will need to focus on keeping him in check if they want to improve their luck.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Fox Sports Carolina
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $17.00
Odds
The Bulls are a 5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 211
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Charlotte have won nine out of their last 17 games against Chicago.
- Dec 13, 2019 - Charlotte 83 vs. Chicago 73
- Nov 23, 2019 - Chicago 116 vs. Charlotte 115
- Oct 23, 2019 - Charlotte 126 vs. Chicago 125
- Feb 02, 2019 - Charlotte 125 vs. Chicago 118
- Oct 26, 2018 - Charlotte 135 vs. Chicago 106
- Oct 24, 2018 - Chicago 112 vs. Charlotte 110
- Apr 03, 2018 - Chicago 120 vs. Charlotte 114
- Feb 27, 2018 - Charlotte 118 vs. Chicago 103
- Dec 08, 2017 - Chicago 119 vs. Charlotte 111
- Nov 17, 2017 - Chicago 123 vs. Charlotte 120
- Mar 13, 2017 - Chicago 115 vs. Charlotte 109
- Jan 02, 2017 - Chicago 118 vs. Charlotte 111
- Dec 23, 2016 - Charlotte 103 vs. Chicago 91
- Feb 08, 2016 - Charlotte 108 vs. Chicago 91
- Dec 05, 2015 - Charlotte 102 vs. Chicago 96
- Nov 13, 2015 - Chicago 102 vs. Charlotte 97
- Nov 03, 2015 - Charlotte 130 vs. Chicago 105
