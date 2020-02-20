Watch Bulls vs. Hornets: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Chicago

Current Records: Charlotte 18-36; Chicago 19-36

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Chicago Bulls are heading back home. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Charlotte Hornets will meet up at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at United Center. The Bulls stagger in eager to bring about an end to their six-game losing streak.

Chicago received a tough blow last Tuesday as they fell 126-114 to the Washington Wizards. Small forward Thaddeus Young wasn't much of a difference maker for Chicago and picked up four fouls and turned the ball over six times en route to a 10-point finish.

Meanwhile, Charlotte was able to grind out a solid win over the Minnesota Timberwolves last week, winning 115-108. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 66-50 deficit. Point guard Devonte' Graham (28 points) was the top scorer for Charlotte.

Chicago came up short against Charlotte the last time the two teams met in last December, falling 83-73. A big part of Chicago's success was point guard Zach LaVine, so Charlotte will need to focus on keeping him in check if they want to improve their luck.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Fox Sports Carolina

Fox Sports Carolina

Online streaming: fuboTV

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.00

Odds

The Bulls are a 5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 211

Series History

Charlotte have won nine out of their last 17 games against Chicago.