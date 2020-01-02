Watch Bulls vs. Jazz: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Utah @ Chicago

Current Records: Utah 21-12; Chicago 13-21

What to Know

After a few days' rest for both teams, the Utah Jazz and the Chicago Bulls will meet up at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at United Center. Utah is coming into the game hot, having won three in a row.

Utah's and the Detroit Pistons' contest on Monday was close at halftime, but the Jazz turned on the heat in the second half with 65 points. Utah ended the year with a bang, routing Detroit 104-81. SG Donovan Mitchell (23 points) was the top scorer for Utah.

Meanwhile, Chicago's and the Milwaukee Bucks' matchup on Monday was up for grabs at halftime, but Chicago was thoroughly outmatched in the second half. The Bulls ended up on the wrong side of a painful 123-102 walloping at Milwaukee's hands. PG Zach LaVine (19 points), PF Lauri Markkanen (18 points), and PG Coby White (18 points) were the top scorers for the Bulls.

Everything came up roses for the Jazz against the Bulls when the two teams previously met in March as the squad secured a 114-83 win. Will the Jazz repeat their success, or do the Bulls have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Chicago and Utah both have four wins in their last eight games.