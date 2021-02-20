Who's Playing
Sacramento @ Chicago
Current Records: Sacramento 12-16; Chicago 12-16
What to Know
After a five-game homestand, the Sacramento Kings will be on the road. They will take on the Chicago Bulls at 9 p.m. ET Saturday at United Center. If the contest is anything like the Kings' 128-124 win from their previous meeting in January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
Sacramento came up short against the Miami Heat on Thursday, falling 118-110. Sacramento's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of power forward Nemanja Bjelica, who had 25 points along with eight boards, and power forward Marvin Bagley III, who posted a double-double on 19 points and ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, Chicago came up short against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, falling 112-105. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Zach LaVine, who had 30 points and five assists in addition to five rebounds. The matchup made it LaVine's third in a row with at least 30 points.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Sacramento is expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past five games, so buyers beware.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. Allowing an average of 119.25 points per game, Sacramento hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBC Sports Chicago
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Kings are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Sacramento have won six out of their last 11 games against Chicago.
- Jan 06, 2021 - Sacramento 128 vs. Chicago 124
- Jan 24, 2020 - Sacramento 98 vs. Chicago 81
- Dec 02, 2019 - Chicago 113 vs. Sacramento 106
- Mar 17, 2019 - Sacramento 129 vs. Chicago 102
- Dec 10, 2018 - Sacramento 108 vs. Chicago 89
- Feb 05, 2018 - Sacramento 104 vs. Chicago 98
- Dec 01, 2017 - Sacramento 107 vs. Chicago 106
- Feb 06, 2017 - Chicago 112 vs. Sacramento 107
- Jan 21, 2017 - Chicago 102 vs. Sacramento 99
- Mar 21, 2016 - Chicago 109 vs. Sacramento 102
- Feb 03, 2016 - Chicago 107 vs. Sacramento 102