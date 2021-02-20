Who's Playing

Sacramento @ Chicago

Current Records: Sacramento 12-16; Chicago 12-16

What to Know

After a five-game homestand, the Sacramento Kings will be on the road. They will take on the Chicago Bulls at 9 p.m. ET Saturday at United Center. If the contest is anything like the Kings' 128-124 win from their previous meeting in January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Sacramento came up short against the Miami Heat on Thursday, falling 118-110. Sacramento's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of power forward Nemanja Bjelica, who had 25 points along with eight boards, and power forward Marvin Bagley III, who posted a double-double on 19 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Chicago came up short against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, falling 112-105. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Zach LaVine, who had 30 points and five assists in addition to five rebounds. The matchup made it LaVine's third in a row with at least 30 points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Sacramento is expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past five games, so buyers beware.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. Allowing an average of 119.25 points per game, Sacramento hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Kings are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Sacramento have won six out of their last 11 games against Chicago.