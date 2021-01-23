Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Chicago

Current Records: Los Angeles 12-4; Chicago 7-8

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls haven't won a matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers since Nov. 20 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Bulls are getting right back to it as they host Los Angeles at 9 p.m. ET Jan. 23 at United Center. Chicago is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 119.33 points per game.

You can't lose the contest if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Chicago's strategy against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday. Chicago enjoyed a cozy 123-110 victory over Charlotte. Shooting guard Zach LaVine (25 points) and Power forward Lauri Markkanen (23 points) were the top scorers for Chicago.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday the Lakers proved too difficult a challenge. Los Angeles beat Milwaukee 113-106. It was another big night for Los Angeles' small forward LeBron James, who shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 34 points, eight assists and six rebounds.

Chicago isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 9, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 10-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

Their wins bumped the Bulls to 7-8 and the Lakers to 12-4. Zach LaVine will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 25 points and nine assists in addition to six boards on Friday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Los Angeles' defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The Lakers are a big 9-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles have won seven out of their last ten games against Chicago.