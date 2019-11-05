Watch Bulls vs. Lakers: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Chicago (home) vs. L.A. Lakers (away)

Current Records: Chicago 2-4; L.A. Lakers 4-1

What to Know

Chicago is home on Tuesday, but with the point spread against them by 6.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. They will take on the L.A. Lakers at 8 p.m. ET at United Center. The L.A. Lakers will be strutting in after a victory while Chicago will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Bulls ended up a good deal behind Indiana when they played on Sunday, losing 108-95. SF Otto Porter Jr. wasn't much of a difference maker for Chicago; he played for 27 minutes with only four points on 1-for-10 shooting.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the L.A. Lakers beat San Antonio 18-13.

Chicago's defeat took them down to 2-4 while the L.A. Lakers' win pulled them up to 4-1. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Chicago is third worst in the league in blocked shots per game, with only 3.71 on average. To make matters even worse for the Bulls, the Lakers rank first in the league when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 8.17 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in the L.A. Lakers' favor.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: NBATV

Odds

The Lakers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Bulls.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 215

Series History

L.A. Lakers have won five out of their last eight games against Chicago.