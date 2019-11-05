Watch Bulls vs. Lakers: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NBA game
How to watch Bulls vs. Lakers basketball game
Who's Playing
Chicago (home) vs. L.A. Lakers (away)
Current Records: Chicago 2-4; L.A. Lakers 4-1
What to Know
Chicago is home on Tuesday, but with the point spread against them by 6.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. They will take on the L.A. Lakers at 8 p.m. ET at United Center. The L.A. Lakers will be strutting in after a victory while Chicago will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Bulls ended up a good deal behind Indiana when they played on Sunday, losing 108-95. SF Otto Porter Jr. wasn't much of a difference maker for Chicago; he played for 27 minutes with only four points on 1-for-10 shooting.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the L.A. Lakers beat San Antonio 18-13.
Chicago's defeat took them down to 2-4 while the L.A. Lakers' win pulled them up to 4-1. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Chicago is third worst in the league in blocked shots per game, with only 3.71 on average. To make matters even worse for the Bulls, the Lakers rank first in the league when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 8.17 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in the L.A. Lakers' favor.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $54.00
Odds
The Lakers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Bulls.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 215
Series History
L.A. Lakers have won five out of their last eight games against Chicago.
- Mar 12, 2019 - L.A. Lakers 123 vs. Chicago 107
- Jan 15, 2019 - L.A. Lakers 107 vs. Chicago 100
- Jan 26, 2018 - L.A. Lakers 108 vs. Chicago 103
- Nov 21, 2017 - L.A. Lakers 103 vs. Chicago 94
- Nov 30, 2016 - L.A. Lakers 96 vs. Chicago 90
- Nov 20, 2016 - Chicago 118 vs. L.A. Lakers 110
- Feb 21, 2016 - Chicago 126 vs. L.A. Lakers 115
- Jan 28, 2016 - Chicago 114 vs. L.A. Lakers 91
