Who's Playing

Orlando @ Chicago

Current Records: Orlando 17-37; Chicago 22-31

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls will be returning home after a five-game road trip. They will take on the Orlando Magic at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at United Center. The Bulls will be hoping to build upon the 118-92 win they picked up against Orlando when they previously played in February.

Chicago received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 101-90 to the Memphis Grizzlies. Shooting guard Zach LaVine (21 points) and power forward Thaddeus Young (20 points) were the top scorers for Chicago.

Meanwhile, Orlando has to be aching after a bruising 120-97 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Monday. Orlando was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 60-37. One thing holding the Magic back was the mediocre play of power forward Chuma Okeke, who did not have his best game: he finished with only seven points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.

The Bulls are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The Bulls are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Chicago have won 11 out of their last 18 games against Orlando.