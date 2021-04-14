Who's Playing
Orlando @ Chicago
Current Records: Orlando 17-37; Chicago 22-31
What to Know
The Chicago Bulls will be returning home after a five-game road trip. They will take on the Orlando Magic at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at United Center. The Bulls will be hoping to build upon the 118-92 win they picked up against Orlando when they previously played in February.
Chicago received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 101-90 to the Memphis Grizzlies. Shooting guard Zach LaVine (21 points) and power forward Thaddeus Young (20 points) were the top scorers for Chicago.
Meanwhile, Orlando has to be aching after a bruising 120-97 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Monday. Orlando was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 60-37. One thing holding the Magic back was the mediocre play of power forward Chuma Okeke, who did not have his best game: he finished with only seven points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.
The Bulls are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Bally Sports Florida
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bulls are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Chicago have won 11 out of their last 18 games against Orlando.
- Feb 06, 2021 - Chicago 118 vs. Orlando 92
- Feb 05, 2021 - Orlando 123 vs. Chicago 119
- Dec 23, 2019 - Orlando 103 vs. Chicago 95
- Feb 22, 2019 - Chicago 110 vs. Orlando 109
- Jan 02, 2019 - Orlando 112 vs. Chicago 84
- Dec 21, 2018 - Chicago 90 vs. Orlando 80
- Dec 13, 2018 - Orlando 97 vs. Chicago 91
- Mar 30, 2018 - Chicago 90 vs. Orlando 82
- Feb 12, 2018 - Chicago 105 vs. Orlando 101
- Dec 20, 2017 - Chicago 112 vs. Orlando 94
- Nov 03, 2017 - Chicago 105 vs. Orlando 83
- Apr 10, 2017 - Chicago 122 vs. Orlando 75
- Mar 08, 2017 - Orlando 98 vs. Chicago 91
- Jan 24, 2017 - Chicago 100 vs. Orlando 92
- Nov 07, 2016 - Chicago 112 vs. Orlando 80
- Mar 26, 2016 - Orlando 111 vs. Chicago 89
- Mar 02, 2016 - Orlando 102 vs. Chicago 89
- Nov 01, 2015 - Chicago 92 vs. Orlando 87