Who's Playing
Orlando @ Chicago
Current Records: Orlando 4-11; Chicago 6-9
What to Know
The Orlando Magic have enjoyed the comforts of home their last seven games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET Friday at United Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
The Magic ended up a good deal behind the Minnesota Timberwolves when they played on Wednesday, losing 126-108. Despite the loss, Orlando had strong showings from power forward Bol Bol, who posted a double-double on 26 points and 12 boards along with three blocks, and shooting guard Jalen Suggs, who shot 5-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points, six assists and six rebounds.
Meanwhile, Chicago lost to the New Orleans Pelicans on the road by a decisive 124-110 margin. Chicago's defeat came about despite a quality game from small forward DeMar DeRozan, who had 28 points and seven assists.
Orlando is expected to lose this next one by 9. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Orlando's opponents whenever they hit the road.
When the two teams previously met in February, Orlando lost to Chicago on the road by a decisive 126-115 margin. Can the Magic avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Bally Sports Florida
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $77.00
Odds
The Bulls are a big 9-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -107
Series History
Chicago have won ten out of their last 24 games against Orlando.
- Feb 01, 2022 - Chicago 126 vs. Orlando 115
- Jan 23, 2022 - Orlando 114 vs. Chicago 95
- Jan 03, 2022 - Chicago 102 vs. Orlando 98
- Nov 26, 2021 - Chicago 123 vs. Orlando 88
- Apr 14, 2021 - Orlando 115 vs. Chicago 106
- Feb 06, 2021 - Chicago 118 vs. Orlando 92
- Feb 05, 2021 - Orlando 123 vs. Chicago 119
- Mar 12, 2020 - Chicago 0 vs. Orlando 0
- Dec 23, 2019 - Orlando 103 vs. Chicago 95
- Feb 22, 2019 - Chicago 110 vs. Orlando 109
- Jan 02, 2019 - Orlando 0 vs. Chicago 0
- Dec 21, 2018 - Chicago 90 vs. Orlando 80
- Dec 13, 2018 - Orlando 97 vs. Chicago 91
- Mar 30, 2018 - Chicago 90 vs. Orlando 82
- Feb 12, 2018 - Orlando 0 vs. Chicago 0
- Dec 20, 2017 - Chicago 112 vs. Orlando 94
- Nov 03, 2017 - Chicago 105 vs. Orlando 83
- Apr 10, 2017 - Orlando 0 vs. Chicago 0
- Mar 08, 2017 - Orlando 98 vs. Chicago 91
- Jan 24, 2017 - Chicago 0 vs. Orlando 0
- Nov 07, 2016 - Chicago 112 vs. Orlando 80
- Mar 26, 2016 - Chicago 0 vs. Orlando 0
- Mar 02, 2016 - Chicago 0 vs. Orlando 0
- Nov 01, 2015 - Orlando 0 vs. Chicago 0