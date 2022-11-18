Who's Playing

Orlando @ Chicago

Current Records: Orlando 4-11; Chicago 6-9

What to Know

The Orlando Magic have enjoyed the comforts of home their last seven games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET Friday at United Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Magic ended up a good deal behind the Minnesota Timberwolves when they played on Wednesday, losing 126-108. Despite the loss, Orlando had strong showings from power forward Bol Bol, who posted a double-double on 26 points and 12 boards along with three blocks, and shooting guard Jalen Suggs, who shot 5-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points, six assists and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Chicago lost to the New Orleans Pelicans on the road by a decisive 124-110 margin. Chicago's defeat came about despite a quality game from small forward DeMar DeRozan, who had 28 points and seven assists.

Orlando is expected to lose this next one by 9. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Orlando's opponents whenever they hit the road.

When the two teams previously met in February, Orlando lost to Chicago on the road by a decisive 126-115 margin. Can the Magic avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $77.00

Odds

The Bulls are a big 9-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -107

Series History

Chicago have won ten out of their last 24 games against Orlando.