Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Chicago

Current Records: Brooklyn 34-15; Chicago 19-28

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls will be returning home after a four-game road trip. They will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 2 p.m. ET Sunday at United Center. Chicago has been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Brooklyn and is hoping to record their first victory since Feb. 8 of 2019.

The Bulls came up short against the Utah Jazz this past Friday, falling 113-106. Chicago's loss came about despite a quality game from power forward Thaddeus Young, who had 25 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn made easy work of the Charlotte Hornets this past Thursday and carried off a 111-89 win. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 68-48. Power forward Jeff Green (21 points) was the top scorer for Brooklyn. Jeff Green's performance made up for a slower game against the Houston Rockets this past Wednesday.

Chicago is expected to lose this next one by 3. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

It was close but no cigar for the Bulls as they fell 110-107 to the Nets when the two teams previously met in March of last year. Maybe Chicago will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nets are a 3-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Brooklyn have won 11 out of their last 17 games against Chicago.