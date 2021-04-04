Who's Playing
Brooklyn @ Chicago
Current Records: Brooklyn 34-15; Chicago 19-28
What to Know
The Chicago Bulls will be returning home after a four-game road trip. They will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 2 p.m. ET Sunday at United Center. Chicago has been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Brooklyn and is hoping to record their first victory since Feb. 8 of 2019.
The Bulls came up short against the Utah Jazz this past Friday, falling 113-106. Chicago's loss came about despite a quality game from power forward Thaddeus Young, who had 25 points along with seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, Brooklyn made easy work of the Charlotte Hornets this past Thursday and carried off a 111-89 win. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 68-48. Power forward Jeff Green (21 points) was the top scorer for Brooklyn. Jeff Green's performance made up for a slower game against the Houston Rockets this past Wednesday.
Chicago is expected to lose this next one by 3. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
It was close but no cigar for the Bulls as they fell 110-107 to the Nets when the two teams previously met in March of last year. Maybe Chicago will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBC Sports Chicago
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Nets are a 3-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Brooklyn have won 11 out of their last 17 games against Chicago.
- Mar 08, 2020 - Brooklyn 110 vs. Chicago 107
- Jan 31, 2020 - Brooklyn 133 vs. Chicago 118
- Nov 16, 2019 - Brooklyn 117 vs. Chicago 111
- Feb 08, 2019 - Chicago 125 vs. Brooklyn 106
- Jan 29, 2019 - Brooklyn 122 vs. Chicago 117
- Jan 06, 2019 - Brooklyn 117 vs. Chicago 100
- Dec 19, 2018 - Brooklyn 96 vs. Chicago 93
- Apr 09, 2018 - Brooklyn 114 vs. Chicago 105
- Apr 07, 2018 - Brooklyn 124 vs. Chicago 96
- Feb 26, 2018 - Brooklyn 104 vs. Chicago 87
- Apr 12, 2017 - Chicago 112 vs. Brooklyn 73
- Apr 08, 2017 - Brooklyn 107 vs. Chicago 106
- Dec 28, 2016 - Chicago 101 vs. Brooklyn 99
- Oct 31, 2016 - Chicago 118 vs. Brooklyn 88
- Mar 17, 2016 - Chicago 118 vs. Brooklyn 102
- Dec 21, 2015 - Brooklyn 105 vs. Chicago 102
- Oct 28, 2015 - Chicago 115 vs. Brooklyn 100