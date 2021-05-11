Who's Playing
Brooklyn @ Chicago
Current Records: Brooklyn 44-24; Chicago 29-39
What to Know
The Brooklyn Nets will take on the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at United Center after having had a few days off. Brooklyn will be seeking to avenge the 115-107 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played April 4th.
The Nets didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Denver Nuggets this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 125-119 victory. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 71-56 deficit. The top scorers for Brooklyn were power forward Kevin Durant (33 points) and point guard Kyrie Irving (31 points). The game made it Kyrie Irving's third in a row with at least 31 points.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Chicago and the Detroit Pistons on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as Chicago wrapped it up with a 108-96 win on the road. It was another big night for Chicago's shooting guard Zach LaVine, who had 30 points and six assists.
The Nets are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Brooklyn, who are 33-34 against the spread.
Their wins bumped Brooklyn to 44-24 and Chicago to 29-39. Kevin Durant will be someone to keep an eye on after he posted a double-double on 33 points and 11 rebounds along with seven dimes this past Saturday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Chicago's defense can bottle him up.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBC Sports Chicago
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Nets are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Brooklyn have won 11 out of their last 18 games against Chicago.
