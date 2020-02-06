Watch Bulls vs. Pelicans: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NBA game
How to watch Bulls vs. Pelicans basketball game
Who's Playing
New Orleans @ Chicago
Current Records: New Orleans 20-31; Chicago 19-33
What to Know
After three games on the road, the Chicago Bulls are heading back home. They will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 8 p.m. ET tonight at United Center after a few days off. The Bulls are limping into the contest on a three-game losing streak.
Chicago's and the Toronto Raptors' game on Sunday was up for grabs at halftime, but Chicago was thoroughly outmatched 69-39 in the second half. Chicago ended up on the wrong side of a painful 129-102 walloping at Toronto's hands. Chicago was surely aware of their 10.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. The losing side was boosted by point guard Zach LaVine, who had 18 points and seven assists in addition to seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, New Orleans ended up a good deal behind the Milwaukee Bucks when they played on Tuesday, losing 120-108. One thing holding New Orleans back was the mediocre play of point guard Jrue Holiday, who did not have his best game; he finished with only seven points on 3-for-14 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 28 minutes on the court.
Chicago is now 19-33 while New Orleans sits at 20-31. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bulls enter the matchup with 9.94 steals per game on average, which is the best in the league. Less enviably, New Orleans has allowed their opponents an average of 8.5 steals per game, the third most in the league. In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Fox Sports - New Orleans
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $34.00
Odds
The Pelicans are a 4.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 232
Series History
New Orleans have won five out of their last nine games against Chicago.
- Jan 08, 2020 - New Orleans 123 vs. Chicago 108
- Feb 06, 2019 - New Orleans 125 vs. Chicago 120
- Nov 07, 2018 - New Orleans 107 vs. Chicago 98
- Jan 22, 2018 - New Orleans 132 vs. Chicago 128
- Nov 04, 2017 - New Orleans 96 vs. Chicago 90
- Apr 02, 2017 - Chicago 117 vs. New Orleans 110
- Jan 14, 2017 - Chicago 107 vs. New Orleans 99
- Apr 11, 2016 - Chicago 121 vs. New Orleans 116
- Dec 12, 2015 - Chicago 98 vs. New Orleans 94
