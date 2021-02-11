Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Chicago

Current Records: New Orleans 11-12; Chicago 9-14

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the New Orleans Pelicans and are hoping to record their first win since April 2 of 2017. Chicago's homestand continues as they prepare to take on New Orleans at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 10 at United Center. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup.

The Bulls were close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 105-101 to the Washington Wizards. One thing holding Chicago back was the mediocre play of shooting guard Denzel Valentine, who did not have his best game: he played for 27 minutes with.

Meanwhile, everything went New Orleans' way against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday as they made off with a 130-101 victory. The top scorers for New Orleans were small forward Brandon Ingram (22 points), shooting guard Josh Hart (20 points), and power forward Zion Williamson (20 points). Hart hadn't helped his team much against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Josh Hart's points were the most he has had all year.

New Orleans' win lifted them to 11-12 while Chicago's loss dropped them down to 9-14. Allowing an average of 115.74 points per game, the Bulls haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Fox Sports - New Orleans

Fox Sports - New Orleans Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The Pelicans are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

New Orleans have won six out of their last ten games against Chicago.

Feb 06, 2020 - New Orleans 125 vs. Chicago 119

Jan 08, 2020 - New Orleans 123 vs. Chicago 108

Feb 06, 2019 - New Orleans 125 vs. Chicago 120

Nov 07, 2018 - New Orleans 107 vs. Chicago 98

Jan 22, 2018 - New Orleans 132 vs. Chicago 128

Nov 04, 2017 - New Orleans 96 vs. Chicago 90

Apr 02, 2017 - Chicago 117 vs. New Orleans 110

Jan 14, 2017 - Chicago 107 vs. New Orleans 99

Apr 11, 2016 - Chicago 121 vs. New Orleans 116

Dec 12, 2015 - Chicago 98 vs. New Orleans 94

Injury Report for Chicago

Otto Porter Jr.: Out (Back)

Chandler Hutchison: Out (Personal)

Lauri Markkanen: Out (Shoulder)

Wendell Carter Jr.: Out (Quadriceps)

Injury Report for New Orleans

No Injury Information