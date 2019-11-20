Watch Bulls vs. Pistons: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Chicago (home) vs. Detroit (away)

Current Records: Chicago 4-10; Detroit 4-9

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons are staying on the road on Wednesday, facing off against the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET at United Center. Both teams have had a rocky road up to this point with four consecutive losses for Detroit and three for Chicago.

Detroit was close but no cigar last week as they fell 109-106 to the Charlotte Hornets. The Pistons were up 65-51 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Meanwhile, Chicago ended up a good deal behind the Milwaukee Bucks when they played on Monday, losing 115-101. One thing holding Chicago back was the mediocre play of PF Lauri Markkanen, who did not have his best game; he finished with only nine points on 2-for-12 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Pistons have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.40% from the floor on average, which is the second highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. But Chicago has only been able to knock down 42.40% percent of their shots, which is the second lowest field goal percentage in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Fox Sports - Detroit

Fox Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Detroit have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Chicago.