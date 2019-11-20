Watch Bulls vs. Pistons: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game
How to watch Bulls vs. Pistons basketball game
Who's Playing
Chicago (home) vs. Detroit (away)
Current Records: Chicago 4-10; Detroit 4-9
What to Know
The Detroit Pistons are staying on the road on Wednesday, facing off against the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET at United Center. Both teams have had a rocky road up to this point with four consecutive losses for Detroit and three for Chicago.
Detroit was close but no cigar last week as they fell 109-106 to the Charlotte Hornets. The Pistons were up 65-51 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead.
Meanwhile, Chicago ended up a good deal behind the Milwaukee Bucks when they played on Monday, losing 115-101. One thing holding Chicago back was the mediocre play of PF Lauri Markkanen, who did not have his best game; he finished with only nine points on 2-for-12 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Pistons have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.40% from the floor on average, which is the second highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. But Chicago has only been able to knock down 42.40% percent of their shots, which is the second lowest field goal percentage in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Fox Sports - Detroit
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Detroit have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Chicago.
- Nov 01, 2019 - Chicago 112 vs. Detroit 106
- Mar 10, 2019 - Detroit 131 vs. Chicago 108
- Mar 08, 2019 - Detroit 112 vs. Chicago 104
- Nov 30, 2018 - Detroit 107 vs. Chicago 88
- Oct 20, 2018 - Detroit 118 vs. Chicago 116
- Apr 11, 2018 - Detroit 119 vs. Chicago 87
- Mar 24, 2018 - Detroit 117 vs. Chicago 95
- Mar 09, 2018 - Detroit 99 vs. Chicago 83
- Jan 13, 2018 - Chicago 107 vs. Detroit 105
- Mar 22, 2017 - Chicago 117 vs. Detroit 95
- Mar 06, 2017 - Detroit 109 vs. Chicago 95
- Dec 19, 2016 - Chicago 113 vs. Detroit 82
- Dec 06, 2016 - Detroit 102 vs. Chicago 91
- Apr 02, 2016 - Detroit 94 vs. Chicago 90
- Jan 18, 2016 - Chicago 111 vs. Detroit 101
- Dec 18, 2015 - Detroit 147 vs. Chicago 144
- Oct 30, 2015 - Detroit 98 vs. Chicago 94
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Warriors vs. Mavericks odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Mavericks vs. Warriors game 10,000...
-
Breaking down Melo's Portland debut
Melo posted a team-worst minus-20 in 24 minutes against the Pelicans in his first NBA game...
-
LeBron makes triple-double history
LeBron finally got a triple-double against the Thunder on Tuesday night, completing his list
-
Knicks' Fizdale says Dolan backs him
Fizdale's job security has been in question after a tough start to the season
-
Kawhi (knee) questionable vs. Celtics
Leonard suffered the knock on Wednesday night against the Rockets, and hasn't played since
-
Lakers vs. Thunder odds, top picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model simulated Lakers vs. Thunder on Tuesday 10,000 times.
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans