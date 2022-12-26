Who's Playing

Houston @ Chicago

Current Records: Houston 9-23; Chicago 14-18

What to Know

The Houston Rockets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last seven games, but now they must head out on the road. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Chicago Bulls will meet up at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 26 at United Center. Allowing an average of 115.28 points per game, Houston has been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the contest.

The Rockets were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 112-106 to the Dallas Mavericks. Center Alperen Sengun put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 19 points and seven assists in addition to eight boards.

Meanwhile, Chicago was expected to lose against the New York Knicks this past Friday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. Chicago skirted by New York 118-117 thanks to a clutch jumper from small forward DeMar DeRozan as the clock expired. Shooting guard Zach LaVine and Deebo were among the main playmakers for Chicago as the former had 33 points and the latter posted a double-double on 25 points and ten assists along with seven rebounds.

The Rockets are expected to lose this next one by 8.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Houston, who are 14-15-3 against the spread.

Chicago's victory lifted them to 14-18 while Houston's loss dropped them down to 9-23. We'll see if the Bulls can repeat their recent success or if Houston bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $65.00

Odds

The Bulls are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Houston have won eight out of their last 13 games against Chicago.