Who's Playing
Phoenix @ Chicago
Current Records: Phoenix 20-11; Chicago 15-16
What to Know
This Friday, the Chicago Bulls are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.13 points per game. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Phoenix Suns at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 26 at United Center. The Bulls know how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully Phoenix likes a good challenge.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Chicago ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Wednesday with a 133-126 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Chicago can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Zach LaVine, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 35 points, and center Wendell Carter Jr., who posted a double-double on 17 points and ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, Phoenix was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 124-121 to the Charlotte Hornets. Phoenix didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 9.5-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game. Despite their defeat, they got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. point guard Chris Paul, who almost dropped a triple-double on 20 points, ten assists, and eight boards, was the best among equals. Paul's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday.
Chicago's win lifted them to 15-16 while Phoenix's loss dropped them down to 20-11. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the Suns and the Bulls will really light up the scoreboard on Friday.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Fox Sports - Arizona
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Phoenix have won five out of their last nine games against Chicago.
- Feb 22, 2020 - Phoenix 112 vs. Chicago 104
- Mar 18, 2019 - Chicago 116 vs. Phoenix 101
- Nov 21, 2018 - Chicago 124 vs. Phoenix 116
- Nov 28, 2017 - Phoenix 104 vs. Chicago 99
- Nov 19, 2017 - Phoenix 113 vs. Chicago 105
- Feb 24, 2017 - Chicago 128 vs. Phoenix 121
- Feb 10, 2017 - Phoenix 115 vs. Chicago 97
- Dec 07, 2015 - Phoenix 103 vs. Chicago 101
- Nov 18, 2015 - Chicago 103 vs. Phoenix 97