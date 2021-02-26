Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Chicago

Current Records: Phoenix 20-11; Chicago 15-16

What to Know

This Friday, the Chicago Bulls are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.13 points per game. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Phoenix Suns at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 26 at United Center. The Bulls know how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully Phoenix likes a good challenge.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Chicago ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Wednesday with a 133-126 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Chicago can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Zach LaVine, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 35 points, and center Wendell Carter Jr., who posted a double-double on 17 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Phoenix was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 124-121 to the Charlotte Hornets. Phoenix didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 9.5-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game. Despite their defeat, they got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. point guard Chris Paul, who almost dropped a triple-double on 20 points, ten assists, and eight boards, was the best among equals. Paul's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday.

Chicago's win lifted them to 15-16 while Phoenix's loss dropped them down to 20-11. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the Suns and the Bulls will really light up the scoreboard on Friday.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Fox Sports - Arizona

Fox Sports - Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Phoenix have won five out of their last nine games against Chicago.