Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Chicago

Current Records: Minnesota 35-35; Chicago 31-37

What to Know

This Friday, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.56 points per game. They will square off against the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET Friday at United Center. If the contest is anything like the Timberwolves' 150-126 victory from their previous meeting in December of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

It was close but no cigar for Minnesota as they fell 104-102 to the Boston Celtics on Wednesday. Minnesota's loss came about despite a quality game from shooting guard Anthony Edwards, who shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 28 points and ten boards in addition to seven dimes.

Speaking of close games: Chicago lost 117-114 to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday on a last-minute jumper from Sacramento's point guard De'Aaron Fox as the clock expired. Despite the defeat, Chicago got a solid performance out of small forward DeMar DeRozan, who had 33 points.

Minnesota is expected to lose this next one by 3. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Having both suffered close losses, these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports - North

Bally Sports - North Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $38.00

Odds

The Bulls are a 3-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Minnesota have won ten out of their last 15 games against Chicago.