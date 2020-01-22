Watch Bulls vs. Timberwolves: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game
How to watch Bulls vs. Timberwolves basketball game
Who's Playing
Minnesota @ Chicago
Current Records: Minnesota 15-28; Chicago 16-29
What to Know
The Minnesota Timberwolves are 7-1 against the Chicago Bulls since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. They will face off against one another at 8 p.m. ET at United Center. Minnesota is limping into the contest on a six-game losing streak.
The Timberwolves came up short against the Denver Nuggets on Monday, falling 107-100. Minnesota got a solid performance out of C Karl-Anthony Towns, who had 28 points and five assists in addition to eight boards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
Meanwhile, the matchup between Chicago and the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday was not a total blowout, but with Chicago falling 111-98, it was darn close to turning into one. One thing holding Chicago back was the mediocre play of SG Tomas Satoransky, who did not have his best game; he finished with only seven points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Timberwolves are expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 5-10-1 against the spread when favored.
The Timberwolves are now 15-28 while Chicago sits at 16-29. The Timberwolves are 9-18 after losses this year, the Bulls 14-14.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Fox Sports - North
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.00
Odds
The Timberwolves are a slight 1-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened as a pick 'em.
Over/Under: 219
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Minnesota have won seven out of their last eight games against Chicago.
- Dec 26, 2018 - Minnesota 119 vs. Chicago 94
- Nov 24, 2018 - Minnesota 111 vs. Chicago 96
- Feb 24, 2018 - Minnesota 122 vs. Chicago 104
- Feb 09, 2018 - Chicago 114 vs. Minnesota 113
- Feb 12, 2017 - Minnesota 117 vs. Chicago 89
- Dec 13, 2016 - Minnesota 99 vs. Chicago 94
- Feb 06, 2016 - Minnesota 112 vs. Chicago 105
- Nov 07, 2015 - Minnesota 102 vs. Chicago 93
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
James partners to give teens free bikes
James is in town to face the Knicks on Wednesday
-
How to watch: Zion makes NBA debut
Williamson will make his long-awaited debut after suffering a torn meniscus in October
-
NBA DFS advice, top Jan. 22 lineups
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Officer suspended for filming West video
The former NBA guard was involved in a fight earlier this week
-
NBA All-Star Weekend participant tracker
Here's the latest on each event during All-Star Weekend and who will be participating
-
Pelicans vs. Spurs odds for Zion's debut
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the debut of Zion Williamson 10,000 times.
-
Live updates: Celtics vs. Lakers
Boston bounced back from a three-game losing streak to dominate the Lakers on Monday night
-
Simmons leads Sixers past Nets
Simmons and Co. pull out the road win against the Nets