Watch Bulls vs. Timberwolves: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game

Minnesota @ Chicago

Current Records: Minnesota 15-28; Chicago 16-29

The Minnesota Timberwolves are 7-1 against the Chicago Bulls since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. They will face off against one another at 8 p.m. ET at United Center. Minnesota is limping into the contest on a six-game losing streak.

The Timberwolves came up short against the Denver Nuggets on Monday, falling 107-100. Minnesota got a solid performance out of C Karl-Anthony Towns, who had 28 points and five assists in addition to eight boards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Chicago and the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday was not a total blowout, but with Chicago falling 111-98, it was darn close to turning into one. One thing holding Chicago back was the mediocre play of SG Tomas Satoransky, who did not have his best game; he finished with only seven points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Timberwolves are expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 5-10-1 against the spread when favored.

The Timberwolves are now 15-28 while Chicago sits at 16-29. The Timberwolves are 9-18 after losses this year, the Bulls 14-14.

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Fox Sports - North

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.00

The Timberwolves are a slight 1-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened as a pick 'em.

Over/Under: 219

Minnesota have won seven out of their last eight games against Chicago.