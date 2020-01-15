Watch Bulls vs. Wizards: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Washington @ Chicago

Current Records: Washington 13-26; Chicago 14-27

What to Know

On Wednesday, the Washington Wizards are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 119.87 points per game. They will take on the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET at United Center after a few days off. The odds don't look promising for Washington, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

The Wizards ended up a good deal behind the Utah Jazz when they played on Sunday, losing 127-116. Washington got a solid performance out of C Ian Mahinmi, who had 15 points and seven assists in addition to six boards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Chicago and the Boston Celtics on Monday was not a total blowout, but with Chicago falling 113-101, it was darn close to turning into one. A silver lining for Chicago was the play of PG Zach LaVine, who had 30 points along with five rebounds.

The last time the two teams met in December, the Wizards and Chicago were neck-and-neck, but the Wizards came up empty-handed with a 110-109 defeat. Can the Wizards avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.78

Odds

The Bulls are a 4.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 227

Series History

Washington have won eight out of their last 15 games against Chicago.