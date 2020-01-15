Watch Bulls vs. Wizards: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Bulls vs. Wizards basketball game
Who's Playing
Washington @ Chicago
Current Records: Washington 13-26; Chicago 14-27
What to Know
On Wednesday, the Washington Wizards are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 119.87 points per game. They will take on the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET at United Center after a few days off. The odds don't look promising for Washington, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.
The Wizards ended up a good deal behind the Utah Jazz when they played on Sunday, losing 127-116. Washington got a solid performance out of C Ian Mahinmi, who had 15 points and seven assists in addition to six boards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
Meanwhile, the matchup between Chicago and the Boston Celtics on Monday was not a total blowout, but with Chicago falling 113-101, it was darn close to turning into one. A silver lining for Chicago was the play of PG Zach LaVine, who had 30 points along with five rebounds.
The last time the two teams met in December, the Wizards and Chicago were neck-and-neck, but the Wizards came up empty-handed with a 110-109 defeat. Can the Wizards avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBC Sports Chicago
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $21.78
Odds
The Bulls are a 4.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 227
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Washington have won eight out of their last 15 games against Chicago.
- Dec 18, 2019 - Chicago 110 vs. Washington 109
- Apr 03, 2019 - Chicago 115 vs. Washington 114
- Mar 20, 2019 - Chicago 126 vs. Washington 120
- Feb 09, 2019 - Washington 134 vs. Chicago 125
- Dec 28, 2018 - Chicago 101 vs. Washington 92
- Apr 01, 2018 - Chicago 113 vs. Washington 94
- Feb 10, 2018 - Washington 101 vs. Chicago 90
- Dec 31, 2017 - Washington 114 vs. Chicago 110
- Mar 17, 2017 - Washington 112 vs. Chicago 107
- Jan 10, 2017 - Washington 101 vs. Chicago 99
- Dec 21, 2016 - Washington 107 vs. Chicago 97
- Nov 12, 2016 - Chicago 106 vs. Washington 95
- Mar 16, 2016 - Washington 117 vs. Chicago 96
- Feb 24, 2016 - Chicago 109 vs. Washington 104
- Jan 11, 2016 - Washington 114 vs. Chicago 100
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Morant has Grizzlies shocking the NBA
A couple of the passes Morant made Tuesday night you had to see to believe
-
Warriors' Thompson being 'very patient'
Thompson said he's been working hard, but doesn't want to rush his way back if it could impact...
-
Lue still upset about Cavs dismissal
Lue led the Cavs to their first NBA title in 2016
-
Derrick Rose fined $25k for throwing pen
Derrick Rose took out his frustrations on a poor, innocent pen
-
2019-20 NBA Midseason Awards
Giannis is in position to potentially etch his name in the history books by winning two major...
-
Top picks for Jazz-Nets, Bucks-Knicks
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ at 6 p.m. ET on weekdays for all the day's best bets
-
Ingram leads Pelicans past Nuggets
The final game of the Christmas Day slate provided another upset
-
Clippers top Lakers on Christmas: Takeaways
LeBron, A.D. and the Lakers fell to the Clippers on Christmas night thanks to Kawhi's standout...