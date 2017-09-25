WATCH: Carmelo Anthony greeted by chanting fans after landing in Oklahoma
OKC fans welcomed the 10-time All-Star at the airport with chants of 'Melo!'
Thunder fans just can't get enough of their newly acquired All-Star Carmelo Anthony.
Following Saturday's trade that shipped Enes Kanter, Doug McDermott and a draft pick to the Knicks in return for the 10-time All-Star, Anthony arrived to a throng of Thunder fans in Oklahoma City on Sunday. He shook hands and smiled for the camera as the crowd chanted, "Melo! Melo! Melo!"
This kind of treatment is a specialty of Oklahoma City fans, as they also welcomed Paul George in the same manner when he was acquired by the Pacers via trade earlier this summer.
Unlike the stars he joins in Russell Westbrook and Paul George, whose contracts are set to expire in 2018, Anthony has two years left on his deal before he can explore the free-agent market. Coupled with a no-trade clause that follows him from New York, Thunder fans are keenly aware they have him for at least two more seasons if all goes well.
While it's way too early to consider where he might make his next move, it seems Oklahoma City fans made a good first impression on the 33-year-old star.
