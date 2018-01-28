WATCH: Carmelo Anthony sinks free throw to become 21st player to score 25,000 career points

Carmelo Anthony made history Saturday night. As an all-time great scorer you knew he was going to finish high on the all-time scoring list someday, but it's still crazy to put into perspective just how many points he has gotten over his incredible career.

Anthony reached an exclusive club Saturday when he sank a free throw to become the 21st player in NBA history to score 25,000 career points. Add in the ABA and he's actually the 25th player to reach this mark. Either way, that's a lot of points and Anthony isn't done.

Next up on the scoring list in front of Anthony is the logo himself, Jerry West. Followed by Reggie Miller. At 33 years old, Anthony doesn't have too many years left in his career. However, as a scorer, he'll always have the technique and knowledge to stick around a little longer than the average bruiser. It's actually quite fitting that he scored his 25,000th point at the free throw line, because one of the trademarks of his game is bully ball.

It will be interesting to see how far up the list Anthony can climb. He has to have at least three more years in him, but will he be able to score enough points in the smaller role that he's been embracing in Oklahoma City?