Watch Cavaliers vs. 76ers: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NBA game

Cleveland (home) vs. Philadelphia (away)

Current Records: Cleveland 4-6; Philadelphia 7-5

The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Philadelphia doesn't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 7-point advantage in the spread.

The 76ers fought the good fight in their overtime game last week but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell to the Oklahoma City Thunder 127-119. C Joel Embiid put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 31 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 36 turnovers, the Miami Heat took down Cleveland 108-97 last Thursday. PG Jordan Clarkson wasn't much of a difference maker for Cleveland; he finished with ten points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.

Philadelphia is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors in their past four games, so buyers beware.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Philadelphia is worst in the league in fouls per game, with 25.2 on average. To make matters even worse for the 76ers, Cleveland enters the contest with only 17.8 fouls per game on average, good for best in the league. Keep an eye on whether or not foul trouble puts the 76ers in a difficult position.

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Fox Sports - Ohio

Fox Sports - Ohio Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $35.00

The 76ers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Cavaliers.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 216

Cleveland have won ten out of their last 15 games against Philadelphia.