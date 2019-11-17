Watch Cavaliers vs. 76ers: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NBA game
How to watch Cavaliers vs. 76ers basketball game
Who's Playing
Cleveland (home) vs. Philadelphia (away)
Current Records: Cleveland 4-6; Philadelphia 7-5
What to Know
The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Philadelphia doesn't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 7-point advantage in the spread.
The 76ers fought the good fight in their overtime game last week but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell to the Oklahoma City Thunder 127-119. C Joel Embiid put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 31 points and 12 rebounds.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 36 turnovers, the Miami Heat took down Cleveland 108-97 last Thursday. PG Jordan Clarkson wasn't much of a difference maker for Cleveland; he finished with ten points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.
Philadelphia is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors in their past four games, so buyers beware.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Philadelphia is worst in the league in fouls per game, with 25.2 on average. To make matters even worse for the 76ers, Cleveland enters the contest with only 17.8 fouls per game on average, good for best in the league. Keep an eye on whether or not foul trouble puts the 76ers in a difficult position.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: Fox Sports - Ohio
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $35.00
Odds
The 76ers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Cavaliers.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 216
Series History
Cleveland have won ten out of their last 15 games against Philadelphia.
- Nov 12, 2019 - Philadelphia 98 vs. Cleveland 97
- Mar 12, 2019 - Philadelphia 106 vs. Cleveland 99
- Dec 16, 2018 - Philadelphia 128 vs. Cleveland 105
- Nov 23, 2018 - Cleveland 121 vs. Philadelphia 112
- Apr 06, 2018 - Philadelphia 132 vs. Cleveland 130
- Mar 01, 2018 - Philadelphia 108 vs. Cleveland 97
- Dec 09, 2017 - Cleveland 105 vs. Philadelphia 98
- Nov 27, 2017 - Cleveland 113 vs. Philadelphia 91
- Mar 31, 2017 - Cleveland 122 vs. Philadelphia 105
- Nov 27, 2016 - Cleveland 112 vs. Philadelphia 108
- Nov 05, 2016 - Cleveland 102 vs. Philadelphia 101
- Jan 10, 2016 - Cleveland 95 vs. Philadelphia 85
- Dec 20, 2015 - Cleveland 108 vs. Philadelphia 86
- Nov 06, 2015 - Cleveland 108 vs. Philadelphia 102
- Nov 02, 2015 - Cleveland 107 vs. Philadelphia 100
