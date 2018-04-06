Watch Cavaliers vs. 76ers online: NBA live stream info, TV channel, pick, odds, analysis

The Cavaliers (49-30) are only half a game ahead of the 76ers (48-30) in the playoff standings. This gives their matchup on Friday some real stakes. The winner will have a very good chance at finishing out the season as a top three seed in the conference, while the loser will fall down to the fourth.

A LeBron James team hasn't finished a season lower than a No. 2 seed since 2007-08, when the Cavs entered the playoffs as a 4-seed. The last time the 76ers were even as high as No. 4 was the 2002-03 season.

Analysis: The 76ers have been the NBA's hottest team. They're on a 12-game winning streak and proving to be a true threat to the other East contenders. Even more impressive Philly's win streak, which has continued even without star big man Joel Embiid. The center has missed the last four games with an orbital fracture.

The Cavs, on the other hand, have once again, flipped the switch for April. This season hasn't always been the prettiest, but the Cavaliers are rolling into the playoffs and have won nine of their last 10 games. They're playing the 76ers on a back to back, but energy shouldn't be a problem with playoff stakes on the line.

This should be a fun game. Even with the 76ers not at full strength, and the Cavaliers playing without rest, the drama of the standings will carry this. Cleveland has the edge in this one, but a team as hot as Philadelphia is going to keep this close.