Watch Cavaliers vs. Bucks: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NBA game

Cleveland (home) vs. Milwaukee (away)

Current Records: Cleveland 5-13; Milwaukee 15-3

The Milwaukee Bucks have been homebodies their last four games, but they are heading out on Friday. Milwaukee and the Cleveland Cavaliers will face off in a Central Division battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Milwaukee is coming into the contest hot, having won nine in a row.

The Bucks have more to be thankful for after their game against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. Milwaukee walked away with an 111-102 victory. Their F Giannis Antetokounmpo filled up the stat sheet. He posted a double-double on 30 points and ten rebounds along with four blocks. That's 18 consecutive double-doubles for Antetokounmpo.

As for Cleveland, it looks like Cleveland got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They lost to the Orlando Magic by a decisive 116-104 margin.

Milwaukee's win lifted them to 15-3 while Cleveland's loss dropped them down to 5-13. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Cavaliers are third worst in the league in points per game, with only 104.4 on average. To make matters even worse for the Cavaliers, the Bucks enter the matchup with 119.4 points per game on average, good for best in the league. So the Cleveland squad has its work cut out for it.

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Fox Sports - Ohio

The Bucks are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 228

Cleveland have won ten out of their last 17 games against Milwaukee.