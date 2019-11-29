Watch Cavaliers vs. Bucks: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NBA game
How to watch Cavaliers vs. Bucks basketball game
Who's Playing
Cleveland (home) vs. Milwaukee (away)
Current Records: Cleveland 5-13; Milwaukee 15-3
What to Know
The Milwaukee Bucks have been homebodies their last four games, but they are heading out on Friday. Milwaukee and the Cleveland Cavaliers will face off in a Central Division battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Milwaukee is coming into the contest hot, having won nine in a row.
The Bucks have more to be thankful for after their game against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. Milwaukee walked away with an 111-102 victory. Their F Giannis Antetokounmpo filled up the stat sheet. He posted a double-double on 30 points and ten rebounds along with four blocks. That's 18 consecutive double-doubles for Antetokounmpo.
As for Cleveland, it looks like Cleveland got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They lost to the Orlando Magic by a decisive 116-104 margin.
Milwaukee's win lifted them to 15-3 while Cleveland's loss dropped them down to 5-13. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Cavaliers are third worst in the league in points per game, with only 104.4 on average. To make matters even worse for the Cavaliers, the Bucks enter the matchup with 119.4 points per game on average, good for best in the league. So the Cleveland squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: Fox Sports - Ohio
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
Odds
The Bucks are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 228
Series History
Cleveland have won ten out of their last 17 games against Milwaukee.
- Oct 28, 2019 - Milwaukee 129 vs. Cleveland 112
- Mar 24, 2019 - Milwaukee 127 vs. Cleveland 105
- Mar 20, 2019 - Cleveland 107 vs. Milwaukee 102
- Dec 14, 2018 - Milwaukee 114 vs. Cleveland 102
- Dec 10, 2018 - Milwaukee 108 vs. Cleveland 92
- Mar 19, 2018 - Cleveland 124 vs. Milwaukee 117
- Dec 19, 2017 - Milwaukee 119 vs. Cleveland 116
- Nov 07, 2017 - Cleveland 124 vs. Milwaukee 119
- Oct 20, 2017 - Cleveland 116 vs. Milwaukee 97
- Feb 27, 2017 - Cleveland 102 vs. Milwaukee 95
- Dec 21, 2016 - Cleveland 113 vs. Milwaukee 102
- Dec 20, 2016 - Cleveland 114 vs. Milwaukee 108
- Nov 29, 2016 - Milwaukee 118 vs. Cleveland 101
- Apr 05, 2016 - Cleveland 109 vs. Milwaukee 80
- Mar 23, 2016 - Cleveland 113 vs. Milwaukee 104
- Nov 19, 2015 - Cleveland 115 vs. Milwaukee 100
- Nov 14, 2015 - Milwaukee 108 vs. Cleveland 105
