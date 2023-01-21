Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Cleveland

Current Records: Milwaukee 29-16; Cleveland 28-19

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse after having had a few days off. Milwaukee should still be feeling good after a victory, while Cleveland will be looking to right the ship.

The Bucks netted a 130-122 win over the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday. It was another big night for Milwaukee's point guard Jrue Holiday, who shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 37 points, seven dimes and six boards.

Meanwhile, Cleveland was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Friday as they fell 120-114 to the Golden State Warriors. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Cleveland was far and away the favorite. Despite the loss, they got a solid performance out of point guard Darius Garland, who dropped a double-double on 31 points and ten assists. That's the third consecutive matchup in which Garland has had at least ten assists.

The Bucks are now 29-16 while the Cavaliers sit at 28-19. Milwaukee is 17-11 after wins this season, and Cleveland is 11-7 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports - Ohio

Bally Sports - Ohio Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $53.20

Odds

The Cavaliers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bucks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Milwaukee have won 15 out of their last 29 games against Cleveland.