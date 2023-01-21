Who's Playing
Milwaukee @ Cleveland
Current Records: Milwaukee 29-16; Cleveland 28-19
What to Know
The Milwaukee Bucks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse after having had a few days off. Milwaukee should still be feeling good after a victory, while Cleveland will be looking to right the ship.
The Bucks netted a 130-122 win over the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday. It was another big night for Milwaukee's point guard Jrue Holiday, who shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 37 points, seven dimes and six boards.
Meanwhile, Cleveland was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Friday as they fell 120-114 to the Golden State Warriors. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Cleveland was far and away the favorite. Despite the loss, they got a solid performance out of point guard Darius Garland, who dropped a double-double on 31 points and ten assists. That's the third consecutive matchup in which Garland has had at least ten assists.
The Bucks are now 29-16 while the Cavaliers sit at 28-19. Milwaukee is 17-11 after wins this season, and Cleveland is 11-7 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: Bally Sports - Ohio
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $53.20
Odds
The Cavaliers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bucks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Milwaukee have won 15 out of their last 29 games against Cleveland.
- Dec 21, 2022 - Cleveland 114 vs. Milwaukee 106
- Nov 25, 2022 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Cleveland 102
- Nov 16, 2022 - Milwaukee 113 vs. Cleveland 98
- Apr 10, 2022 - Cleveland 133 vs. Milwaukee 115
- Jan 26, 2022 - Cleveland 115 vs. Milwaukee 99
- Dec 18, 2021 - Cleveland 119 vs. Milwaukee 90
- Dec 06, 2021 - Milwaukee 112 vs. Cleveland 104
- Feb 06, 2021 - Milwaukee 124 vs. Cleveland 99
- Feb 05, 2021 - Milwaukee 123 vs. Cleveland 105
- Jan 09, 2021 - Milwaukee 100 vs. Cleveland 90
- Dec 14, 2019 - Milwaukee 125 vs. Cleveland 108
- Nov 29, 2019 - Milwaukee 119 vs. Cleveland 110
- Oct 28, 2019 - Milwaukee 129 vs. Cleveland 112
- Mar 24, 2019 - Milwaukee 127 vs. Cleveland 105
- Mar 20, 2019 - Cleveland 107 vs. Milwaukee 102
- Dec 14, 2018 - Milwaukee 114 vs. Cleveland 102
- Dec 10, 2018 - Milwaukee 108 vs. Cleveland 92
- Mar 19, 2018 - Cleveland 124 vs. Milwaukee 117
- Dec 19, 2017 - Milwaukee 119 vs. Cleveland 116
- Nov 07, 2017 - Cleveland 124 vs. Milwaukee 119
- Oct 20, 2017 - Cleveland 116 vs. Milwaukee 97
- Feb 27, 2017 - Cleveland 102 vs. Milwaukee 95
- Dec 21, 2016 - Cleveland 113 vs. Milwaukee 102
- Dec 20, 2016 - Cleveland 114 vs. Milwaukee 108
- Nov 29, 2016 - Milwaukee 118 vs. Cleveland 101
- Apr 05, 2016 - Cleveland 109 vs. Milwaukee 80
- Mar 23, 2016 - Cleveland 113 vs. Milwaukee 104
- Nov 19, 2015 - Cleveland 115 vs. Milwaukee 100
- Nov 14, 2015 - Milwaukee 108 vs. Cleveland 105