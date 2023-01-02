Who's Playing

Chicago @ Cleveland

Current Records: Chicago 16-20; Cleveland 23-14

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Cleveland Cavaliers are heading back home. The Cavaliers and the Chicago Bulls will face off in a Central Division battle at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland should still be riding high after a win, while Chicago will be looking to right the ship.

Cleveland is hoping for another victory. They escaped with a win this past Saturday against Chicago by the margin of a single free throw, 103-102. Small forward Caris LeVert (23 points) was the top scorer for Cleveland.

The Cavaliers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

Chicago's defeat took them down to 16-20 while Cleveland's win pulled them up to 23-14. We'll see if the Bulls can steal Cleveland's luck or if Cleveland records another victory instead.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports - Ohio

Bally Sports - Ohio Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Cavaliers are a 4-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Chicago have won 17 out of their last 29 games against Cleveland.