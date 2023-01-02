Who's Playing
Chicago @ Cleveland
Current Records: Chicago 16-20; Cleveland 23-14
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Cleveland Cavaliers are heading back home. The Cavaliers and the Chicago Bulls will face off in a Central Division battle at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland should still be riding high after a win, while Chicago will be looking to right the ship.
Cleveland is hoping for another victory. They escaped with a win this past Saturday against Chicago by the margin of a single free throw, 103-102. Small forward Caris LeVert (23 points) was the top scorer for Cleveland.
The Cavaliers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.
Chicago's defeat took them down to 16-20 while Cleveland's win pulled them up to 23-14. We'll see if the Bulls can steal Cleveland's luck or if Cleveland records another victory instead.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: Bally Sports - Ohio
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $25.00
Odds
The Cavaliers are a 4-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Chicago have won 17 out of their last 29 games against Cleveland.
- Dec 31, 2022 - Cleveland 103 vs. Chicago 102
- Oct 22, 2022 - Cleveland 128 vs. Chicago 96
- Mar 26, 2022 - Chicago 98 vs. Cleveland 94
- Mar 12, 2022 - Chicago 101 vs. Cleveland 91
- Jan 19, 2022 - Chicago 117 vs. Cleveland 104
- Dec 08, 2021 - Cleveland 115 vs. Chicago 92
- Apr 21, 2021 - Cleveland 121 vs. Chicago 105
- Apr 17, 2021 - Chicago 106 vs. Cleveland 96
- Mar 24, 2021 - Cleveland 103 vs. Chicago 94
- Mar 10, 2020 - Chicago 108 vs. Cleveland 103
- Jan 25, 2020 - Chicago 118 vs. Cleveland 106
- Jan 18, 2020 - Chicago 118 vs. Cleveland 116
- Oct 30, 2019 - Cleveland 117 vs. Chicago 111
- Jan 27, 2019 - Cleveland 104 vs. Chicago 101
- Jan 21, 2019 - Chicago 104 vs. Cleveland 88
- Dec 23, 2018 - Chicago 112 vs. Cleveland 92
- Nov 10, 2018 - Chicago 99 vs. Cleveland 98
- Mar 17, 2018 - Cleveland 114 vs. Chicago 109
- Dec 21, 2017 - Cleveland 115 vs. Chicago 112
- Dec 04, 2017 - Cleveland 113 vs. Chicago 91
- Oct 24, 2017 - Cleveland 119 vs. Chicago 112
- Mar 30, 2017 - Chicago 99 vs. Cleveland 93
- Feb 25, 2017 - Chicago 117 vs. Cleveland 99
- Jan 04, 2017 - Chicago 106 vs. Cleveland 94
- Dec 02, 2016 - Chicago 111 vs. Cleveland 105
- Apr 09, 2016 - Chicago 105 vs. Cleveland 102
- Feb 18, 2016 - Cleveland 106 vs. Chicago 95
- Jan 23, 2016 - Chicago 96 vs. Cleveland 83
- Oct 27, 2015 - Chicago 97 vs. Cleveland 95