Watch Cavaliers vs. Celtics: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Cleveland (home) vs. Boston (away)

Current Records: Cleveland 2-4; Boston 4-1

What to Know

Boston has been a homebody their last two games, but they are heading out on Tuesday. They will take on Cleveland at 7 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Celtics are coming into the contest hot, having won four in a row.

Boston escaped with the win by the margin of a single basket, 104-102. PG Kemba Walker and PF Marcus Morris were among the main playmakers for Boston as the former had 33 points and five assists along with six boards and the latter shot 5 for 8 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points and nine boards.

Meanwhile, Cleveland suffered a grim 131-111 defeat to Dallas on Sunday. PG Collin Sexton wasn't much of a difference maker for Cleveland; he finished with ten points on 4-for-14 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court.

Boston's victory lifted them to 4-1 while Cleveland's defeat dropped them down to 2-4. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Cleveland comes into the game boasting the second fewest fouls per game in the league at 18.8. But the Celtics rank first in the league when it comes to fouls drawn per game, with only 26.4 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Fox Sports - Ohio

Fox Sports - Ohio Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Celtics are a solid 6-point favorite against the Cavaliers.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 214

Series History

Cleveland have won 15 out of their last 26 games against Boston.