Watch Cavaliers vs. Celtics: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NBA game
Who's Playing
Cleveland (home) vs. Boston (away)
Current Records: Cleveland 2-4; Boston 4-1
What to Know
Boston has been a homebody their last two games, but they are heading out on Tuesday. They will take on Cleveland at 7 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Celtics are coming into the contest hot, having won four in a row.
Boston escaped with the win by the margin of a single basket, 104-102. PG Kemba Walker and PF Marcus Morris were among the main playmakers for Boston as the former had 33 points and five assists along with six boards and the latter shot 5 for 8 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points and nine boards.
Meanwhile, Cleveland suffered a grim 131-111 defeat to Dallas on Sunday. PG Collin Sexton wasn't much of a difference maker for Cleveland; he finished with ten points on 4-for-14 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court.
Boston's victory lifted them to 4-1 while Cleveland's defeat dropped them down to 2-4. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Cleveland comes into the game boasting the second fewest fouls per game in the league at 18.8. But the Celtics rank first in the league when it comes to fouls drawn per game, with only 26.4 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: Fox Sports - Ohio
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.00
Odds
The Celtics are a solid 6-point favorite against the Cavaliers.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 214
Series History
Cleveland have won 15 out of their last 26 games against Boston.
- Mar 26, 2019 - Boston 116 vs. Cleveland 106
- Feb 05, 2019 - Boston 103 vs. Cleveland 96
- Jan 23, 2019 - Boston 123 vs. Cleveland 103
- Nov 30, 2018 - Boston 128 vs. Cleveland 95
- May 27, 2018 - Cleveland 87 vs. Boston 79
- May 25, 2018 - Cleveland 109 vs. Boston 99
- May 23, 2018 - Boston 96 vs. Cleveland 83
- May 21, 2018 - Cleveland 111 vs. Boston 102
- May 19, 2018 - Cleveland 116 vs. Boston 86
- May 15, 2018 - Boston 107 vs. Cleveland 94
- May 13, 2018 - Boston 108 vs. Cleveland 83
- Feb 11, 2018 - Cleveland 121 vs. Boston 99
- Jan 03, 2018 - Boston 102 vs. Cleveland 88
- Oct 17, 2017 - Cleveland 102 vs. Boston 99
- May 25, 2017 - Cleveland 135 vs. Boston 102
- May 23, 2017 - Cleveland 112 vs. Boston 99
- May 21, 2017 - Boston 111 vs. Cleveland 108
- May 19, 2017 - Cleveland 130 vs. Boston 86
- May 17, 2017 - Cleveland 117 vs. Boston 104
- Apr 05, 2017 - Cleveland 114 vs. Boston 91
- Mar 01, 2017 - Boston 103 vs. Cleveland 99
- Dec 29, 2016 - Cleveland 124 vs. Boston 118
- Nov 03, 2016 - Cleveland 128 vs. Boston 122
- Mar 05, 2016 - Cleveland 120 vs. Boston 103
- Feb 05, 2016 - Boston 104 vs. Cleveland 103
- Dec 15, 2015 - Cleveland 89 vs. Boston 77
