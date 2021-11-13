Who's Playing

Boston @ Cleveland

Current Records: Boston 6-6; Cleveland 8-5

What to Know

The Boston Celtics have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They and the Cleveland Cavaliers will face off at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 13 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. The Celtics will be seeking to avenge the 102-94 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played May 12th.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Boston ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Friday with a 122-113 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Point guard Dennis Schroder was the offensive standout of the contest for Boston, picking up 38 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Cleveland made easy work of the Detroit Pistons on Friday and carried off a 98-78 victory. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Cleveland had established a 74-52 advantage. Cleveland's point guard Darius Garland was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 21 points and seven assists.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Boston is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped the Celtics to 6-6 and the Cavaliers to 8-5. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Boston and Cleveland clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.43

Odds

The Celtics are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Cleveland have won 17 out of their last 33 games against Boston.