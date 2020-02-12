Watch Cavaliers vs. Hawks: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Cleveland

Current Records: Atlanta 15-40; Cleveland 13-40

What to Know

This Wednesday, the Cleveland Cavaliers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.19 points per game. They will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse after a few days off. Cleveland staggers in eager to bring about an end to their six-game losing streak.

The night started off rough for the Cavaliers on Sunday, and it ended that way, too. They were completely outmatched by the Los Angeles Clippers at home and fell 133-92. Cleveland was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 73-50. Point guard Darius Garland wasn't much of a difference maker for Cleveland and finished with only six points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought matchup, but Atlanta had to settle for a 135-126 defeat against the Orlando Magic on Monday. Despite the loss, Atlanta had strong showings from point guard Trae Young, who had 29 points and nine assists, and power forward John Collins, who had 22 points along with eight boards.

The losses put Cleveland at 13-40 and Atlanta at 15-40. The Cavaliers are 9-30 after losses this season, Atlanta 12-27.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Fox Sports - Ohio

Fox Sports - Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Cleveland have won 13 out of their last 19 games against Atlanta.