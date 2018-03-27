Watch Cavaliers vs. Heat online: NBA live stream info, odds, analysis, TV channel

The Cleveland Cavaliers will face off against the Miami Heat on Tuesday night in the first game of a nationally televised doubleheader. Cleveland enters the game on a five-game winning streak which has them in third place in the Eastern Conference at 44-29. Meanwhile, the Heat have lost two in a row, and dropped back down to eighth in the East at 39-35.

This is the third and final regular season meeting between these two teams and the first in Miami. The Cavaliers won the first two contests, but those were both played before the big shakeup at the trade deadline.

How to watch Cavaliers at Heat



Date: Tuesday, March 27



Tuesday, March 27 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: American Airlines Arena -- Miami, Florida



American Airlines Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: TNT

TNT Streaming: Watch TNT

Watch TNT Follow: GameTracker



SportsLine odds

Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Analysis

LeBron James is taking his talents back to South Beach on Tuesday night, when he'll lead his Cleveland Cavaliers against his former team, the Miami Heat. Even a few years removed from his decision to return home, it will still be a big deal for LeBron to be back in the city where he won his first title. Plus, there's the subplot with his old friend Dwyane Wade, who started the season on the Cavaliers, but was sent back to the Heat at the trade deadline.

The Cavs have already clinched a playoff spot, and the Heat should soon do the same, but there will still be plenty to play for in this matchup, as the seeding in the East has been by no means figured out. Just 5 1/2 games separate the Cavs from the Heat, and while the Heat aren't going to be moving up to third, plenty of shakeups in between could still happen.