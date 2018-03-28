Watch Cavaliers vs. Hornets online: NBA live stream info, TV channel, pick, odds, analysis

The Cavaliers (44-30) wild ride to the playoffs continues. They're on a back to back against the Hornets (34-41) trying to hold on to a top three seed in the Eastern Conference. Charlotte is so far out of the playoff race at this point that the only reason they're still in it is because of the possibility someone collapses.

The Hornets will play with not only a day of rest, but they're on a four game winning streak. This could be a potential last gasp from Charlotte to make the playoffs.

How to watch Cavaliers vs. Hornets



Date: Wednesday, March 28



Wednesday, March 28 Time: 7 p.m. ET



7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina



Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: NBA TV



NBA TV Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: GameTracker

Odds and analysis



Odds: Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Analysis: The Cavaliers can never make anything easy. After losing a winnable game in Miami, they come into Charlotte with a chance to fall to fifth in the Eastern Conference standings. Meanwhile, the Hornets just feel like a team ready for the season to end. They would need a miracle at this point to make the playoffs.

If a miracle were to happen then it would start now. The Hornets have won four in a row, have a chance to knock off a good Eastern Conference foe at home, and Cleveland is known for randomly falling asleep in winnable games. The Cavs have not been consistent this season and that could be to the Hornets advantage.

That said, while the Cavs are on a back to back, this should be a game that they win. There's some concern once again with the health of Kevin Love, but a LeBron James led team should have no issues against Charlotte.