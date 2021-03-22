Who's Playing

Sacramento @ Cleveland

Current Records: Sacramento 17-25; Cleveland 16-26

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers haven't won a matchup against the Sacramento Kings since Dec. 6 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Monday. The Cavaliers are getting right back to it as they host Sacramento at 7:30 p.m. ET March 22 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Cleveland strolled past the Toronto Raptors with points to spare on Sunday, taking the game 116-105. Cleveland's point guard Collin Sexton did his thing and shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 36 points.

Meanwhile, Sacramento suffered a grim 129-105 defeat to the Philadelphia 76ers this past Saturday. The Kings were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 73-52. Center Richaun Holmes had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 29 minutes with.

Cleveland's win lifted them to 16-26 while Sacramento's loss dropped them down to 17-25. Allowing an average of 119.64 points per game, Sacramento hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Fox Sports - Ohio

Fox Sports - Ohio Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Kings are a 4-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cleveland and Sacramento both have four wins in their last eight games.