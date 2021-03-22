Who's Playing
Sacramento @ Cleveland
Current Records: Sacramento 17-25; Cleveland 16-26
What to Know
The Cleveland Cavaliers haven't won a matchup against the Sacramento Kings since Dec. 6 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Monday. The Cavaliers are getting right back to it as they host Sacramento at 7:30 p.m. ET March 22 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.
Cleveland strolled past the Toronto Raptors with points to spare on Sunday, taking the game 116-105. Cleveland's point guard Collin Sexton did his thing and shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 36 points.
Meanwhile, Sacramento suffered a grim 129-105 defeat to the Philadelphia 76ers this past Saturday. The Kings were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 73-52. Center Richaun Holmes had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 29 minutes with.
Cleveland's win lifted them to 16-26 while Sacramento's loss dropped them down to 17-25. Allowing an average of 119.64 points per game, Sacramento hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: Fox Sports - Ohio
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Kings are a 4-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Cleveland and Sacramento both have four wins in their last eight games.
- Apr 04, 2019 - Sacramento 117 vs. Cleveland 104
- Dec 07, 2018 - Sacramento 129 vs. Cleveland 110
- Dec 27, 2017 - Sacramento 109 vs. Cleveland 95
- Dec 06, 2017 - Cleveland 101 vs. Sacramento 95
- Jan 25, 2017 - Sacramento 116 vs. Cleveland 112
- Jan 13, 2017 - Cleveland 120 vs. Sacramento 108
- Mar 09, 2016 - Cleveland 120 vs. Sacramento 111
- Feb 08, 2016 - Cleveland 120 vs. Sacramento 100