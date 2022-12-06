Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Cleveland

Current Records: Los Angeles 10-12; Cleveland 15-9

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Cleveland Cavaliers are even-steven against one another since February of 2016 (7-7), but not for long. The Lakers will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday. Allowing an average of 115.14 points per game, they have been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the matchup.

Los Angeles had enough points to win and then some against the Washington Wizards on Sunday, taking their contest 130-119. Center Anthony Davis took over for Los Angeles, finishing with 55 points (a whopping 42% of their total) along with 17 boards and three blocks. AD has also now had at least three blocks in his past six games. Davis' points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers lost to the New York Knicks on the road by a decisive 92-81 margin. Shooting guard Donovan Mitchell (23 points) was the top scorer for Cleveland.

Los Angeles is expected to lose this next one by 4. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Los Angeles' victory lifted them to 10-12 while Cleveland's loss dropped them down to 15-9. On Sunday Los Angeles relied heavily on AD, who posted a double-double on 55 points and 17 rebounds in addition to three blocks. It will be up to Cleveland's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.00

Odds

The Cavaliers are a 4-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Cleveland and Los Angeles both have seven wins in their last 14 games.