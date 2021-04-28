Who's Playing
Orlando @ Cleveland
Current Records: Orlando 18-43; Cleveland 21-40
What to Know
After three games on the road, the Cleveland Cavaliers are heading back home. They will take on the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland has been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Orlando and is hoping to record their first win since March 3 of 2019.
The game between the Cavaliers and the Toronto Raptors on Monday was not particularly close, with Cleveland falling 112-96. Small forward Isaac Okoro (20 points) was the top scorer for Cleveland.
Meanwhile, Orlando lost to the Los Angeles Lakers at home by a decisive 114-103 margin. One thing holding the Magic back was the mediocre play of center Wendell Carter Jr., who did not have his best game: he played for 28 minutes with 4-for-11 shooting.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Cleveland is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 2-5 against the spread when favored.
The losses put the Cavaliers at 21-40 and Orlando at 18-43. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Cleveland is stumbling into the contest with the fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 104 on average. The Magic have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 43% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: Bally Sports Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Cavaliers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Cleveland have won ten out of their last 19 games against Orlando.
- Jan 06, 2021 - Orlando 105 vs. Cleveland 94
- Jan 04, 2021 - Orlando 103 vs. Cleveland 83
- Dec 06, 2019 - Orlando 93 vs. Cleveland 87
- Nov 27, 2019 - Orlando 116 vs. Cleveland 104
- Oct 23, 2019 - Orlando 94 vs. Cleveland 85
- Mar 14, 2019 - Orlando 120 vs. Cleveland 91
- Mar 03, 2019 - Cleveland 107 vs. Orlando 93
- Nov 05, 2018 - Orlando 102 vs. Cleveland 100
- Feb 06, 2018 - Orlando 116 vs. Cleveland 98
- Jan 18, 2018 - Cleveland 104 vs. Orlando 103
- Jan 06, 2018 - Cleveland 131 vs. Orlando 127
- Oct 21, 2017 - Orlando 114 vs. Cleveland 93
- Apr 04, 2017 - Cleveland 122 vs. Orlando 102
- Mar 11, 2017 - Cleveland 116 vs. Orlando 104
- Oct 29, 2016 - Cleveland 105 vs. Orlando 99
- Mar 18, 2016 - Cleveland 109 vs. Orlando 103
- Jan 02, 2016 - Cleveland 104 vs. Orlando 79
- Dec 11, 2015 - Cleveland 111 vs. Orlando 76
- Nov 23, 2015 - Cleveland 117 vs. Orlando 103