Orlando @ Cleveland

Current Records: Orlando 18-43; Cleveland 21-40

After three games on the road, the Cleveland Cavaliers are heading back home. They will take on the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland has been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Orlando and is hoping to record their first win since March 3 of 2019.

The game between the Cavaliers and the Toronto Raptors on Monday was not particularly close, with Cleveland falling 112-96. Small forward Isaac Okoro (20 points) was the top scorer for Cleveland.

Meanwhile, Orlando lost to the Los Angeles Lakers at home by a decisive 114-103 margin. One thing holding the Magic back was the mediocre play of center Wendell Carter Jr., who did not have his best game: he played for 28 minutes with 4-for-11 shooting.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Cleveland is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 2-5 against the spread when favored.

The losses put the Cavaliers at 21-40 and Orlando at 18-43. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Cleveland is stumbling into the contest with the fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 104 on average. The Magic have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 43% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

The Cavaliers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Cleveland have won ten out of their last 19 games against Orlando.