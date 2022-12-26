Who's Playing
Brooklyn @ Cleveland
Current Records: Brooklyn 21-12; Cleveland 22-12
What to Know
The Brooklyn Nets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Cleveland Cavaliers will meet up at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 26 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.
The stars were brightly shining for Brooklyn in a 118-100 win over the Milwaukee Bucks this past Friday. Center Nicolas Claxton was the offensive standout of the matchup for the Nets, picking up 19 points and five assists along with eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, it looks like Cleveland must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the team didn't end up with the victory they were expected to receive this past Friday. They lost to the Toronto Raptors at home by a decisive 118-107 margin. Cleveland was down 98-78 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Point guard Darius Garland (17 points) and shooting guard Isaac Okoro (15 points) were the top scorers for Cleveland.
Brooklyn's victory brought them up to 21-12 while the Cavaliers' loss pulled them down to 22-12. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Nets have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.50%, which places them fourth in the league. As for Cleveland, they enter the game with only 104.9 points allowed per game on average, which is the best in the league.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $94.95
Odds
The Cavaliers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Cleveland have won 13 out of their last 24 games against Brooklyn.
- Apr 12, 2022 - Brooklyn 115 vs. Cleveland 108
- Apr 08, 2022 - Brooklyn 118 vs. Cleveland 107
- Jan 17, 2022 - Cleveland 114 vs. Brooklyn 107
- Nov 22, 2021 - Brooklyn 117 vs. Cleveland 112
- Nov 17, 2021 - Brooklyn 109 vs. Cleveland 99
- May 16, 2021 - Brooklyn 123 vs. Cleveland 109
- Jan 22, 2021 - Cleveland 125 vs. Brooklyn 113
- Jan 20, 2021 - Cleveland 147 vs. Brooklyn 135
- Nov 25, 2019 - Brooklyn 108 vs. Cleveland 106
- Mar 06, 2019 - Brooklyn 113 vs. Cleveland 107
- Feb 13, 2019 - Brooklyn 148 vs. Cleveland 139
- Dec 03, 2018 - Cleveland 99 vs. Brooklyn 97
- Oct 24, 2018 - Brooklyn 102 vs. Cleveland 86
- Mar 25, 2018 - Cleveland 121 vs. Brooklyn 114
- Feb 27, 2018 - Cleveland 129 vs. Brooklyn 123
- Nov 22, 2017 - Cleveland 119 vs. Brooklyn 109
- Oct 25, 2017 - Brooklyn 112 vs. Cleveland 107
- Jan 27, 2017 - Cleveland 124 vs. Brooklyn 116
- Jan 06, 2017 - Cleveland 116 vs. Brooklyn 108
- Dec 23, 2016 - Cleveland 119 vs. Brooklyn 99
- Mar 31, 2016 - Cleveland 107 vs. Brooklyn 87
- Mar 24, 2016 - Brooklyn 104 vs. Cleveland 95
- Jan 20, 2016 - Cleveland 91 vs. Brooklyn 78
- Nov 28, 2015 - Cleveland 90 vs. Brooklyn 88