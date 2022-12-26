Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Cleveland

Current Records: Brooklyn 21-12; Cleveland 22-12

What to Know

The Brooklyn Nets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Cleveland Cavaliers will meet up at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 26 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

The stars were brightly shining for Brooklyn in a 118-100 win over the Milwaukee Bucks this past Friday. Center Nicolas Claxton was the offensive standout of the matchup for the Nets, picking up 19 points and five assists along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, it looks like Cleveland must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the team didn't end up with the victory they were expected to receive this past Friday. They lost to the Toronto Raptors at home by a decisive 118-107 margin. Cleveland was down 98-78 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Point guard Darius Garland (17 points) and shooting guard Isaac Okoro (15 points) were the top scorers for Cleveland.

Brooklyn's victory brought them up to 21-12 while the Cavaliers' loss pulled them down to 22-12. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Nets have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.50%, which places them fourth in the league. As for Cleveland, they enter the game with only 104.9 points allowed per game on average, which is the best in the league.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: NBATV

Odds

The Cavaliers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Cleveland have won 13 out of their last 24 games against Brooklyn.