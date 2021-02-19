Who's Playing
Denver @ Cleveland
Current Records: Denver 15-13; Cleveland 10-19
What to Know
After five games on the road, the Cleveland Cavaliers are heading back home. They will take on the Denver Nuggets at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse after having had a few days off. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
There's no need to mince words: the Cavaliers lost to the Golden State Warriors on Monday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 129-98. One thing holding Cleveland back was the mediocre play of point guard Darius Garland, who did not have his best game: he picked up four fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to a 6-for-20, 16-point finish.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Denver as they fell 130-128 to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. The Nuggets were up 41-24 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Despite the defeat, they had strong showings from point guard Jamal Murray, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 35 points, six assists and nine rebounds, and center Nikola Jokic, who had 33 points and nine assists along with seven boards.
Cleveland is expected to lose this next one by 8. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past 11 games, so buyers beware.
Cleveland took a serious blow against Denver in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, falling 133-95. Maybe the Cavaliers will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Nuggets are a big 8-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Cleveland have won six out of their last 11 games against Denver.
- Feb 10, 2021 - Denver 133 vs. Cleveland 95
- Mar 07, 2020 - Cleveland 104 vs. Denver 102
- Jan 11, 2020 - Cleveland 111 vs. Denver 103
- Jan 19, 2019 - Denver 124 vs. Cleveland 102
- Nov 01, 2018 - Denver 110 vs. Cleveland 91
- Mar 07, 2018 - Cleveland 113 vs. Denver 108
- Mar 03, 2018 - Denver 126 vs. Cleveland 117
- Mar 22, 2017 - Denver 126 vs. Cleveland 113
- Feb 11, 2017 - Cleveland 125 vs. Denver 109
- Mar 21, 2016 - Cleveland 124 vs. Denver 91
- Dec 29, 2015 - Cleveland 93 vs. Denver 87