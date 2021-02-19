Who's Playing

Denver @ Cleveland

Current Records: Denver 15-13; Cleveland 10-19

What to Know

After five games on the road, the Cleveland Cavaliers are heading back home. They will take on the Denver Nuggets at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse after having had a few days off. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

There's no need to mince words: the Cavaliers lost to the Golden State Warriors on Monday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 129-98. One thing holding Cleveland back was the mediocre play of point guard Darius Garland, who did not have his best game: he picked up four fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to a 6-for-20, 16-point finish.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Denver as they fell 130-128 to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. The Nuggets were up 41-24 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Despite the defeat, they had strong showings from point guard Jamal Murray, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 35 points, six assists and nine rebounds, and center Nikola Jokic, who had 33 points and nine assists along with seven boards.

Cleveland is expected to lose this next one by 8. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past 11 games, so buyers beware.

Cleveland took a serious blow against Denver in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, falling 133-95. Maybe the Cavaliers will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nuggets are a big 8-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Cleveland have won six out of their last 11 games against Denver.