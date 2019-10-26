Watch Cavaliers vs. Pacers: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Cleveland (home) vs. Indiana (away)

Current Records: Cleveland 0-1; Indiana 0-1

Last Season Records: Cleveland 19-63; Indiana 48-34

What to Know

A Central Division battle is on tap between Indiana and Cleveland at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Indiana doesn't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 5.5-point advantage in the spread.

The point spread favored the Pacers on Wednesday, but luck did not. They came up short against Detroit, falling 119-110. One thing holding the Pacers back was the mediocre play of SF T.J. Warren, who did not have his best game; he finished with only ten points in his 33 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Cleveland had to start their season on the road, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They fell to Orlando 94-85. If the Cavaliers were hoping to take revenge for the 120-91 defeat against Orlando the last time the teams met in March, then they were left disappointed.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A couple last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Pacers were the best in points allowed per game, finishing the 2018 season giving up only 104.7 on average. Less enviably, the Cavaliers allowed their opponents to shoot an average of 49.50% from the floor, which was the highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. So the Cleveland squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana

Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $36.00

Odds

The Pacers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 214

Series History

Cleveland have won 16 out of their last 27 games against Indiana.