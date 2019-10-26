Watch Cavaliers vs. Pacers: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NBA game
How to watch Cavaliers vs. Pacers basketball game
Who's Playing
Cleveland (home) vs. Indiana (away)
Current Records: Cleveland 0-1; Indiana 0-1
Last Season Records: Cleveland 19-63; Indiana 48-34
What to Know
A Central Division battle is on tap between Indiana and Cleveland at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Indiana doesn't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 5.5-point advantage in the spread.
The point spread favored the Pacers on Wednesday, but luck did not. They came up short against Detroit, falling 119-110. One thing holding the Pacers back was the mediocre play of SF T.J. Warren, who did not have his best game; he finished with only ten points in his 33 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Cleveland had to start their season on the road, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They fell to Orlando 94-85. If the Cavaliers were hoping to take revenge for the 120-91 defeat against Orlando the last time the teams met in March, then they were left disappointed.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A couple last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Pacers were the best in points allowed per game, finishing the 2018 season giving up only 104.7 on average. Less enviably, the Cavaliers allowed their opponents to shoot an average of 49.50% from the floor, which was the highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. So the Cleveland squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $36.00
Odds
The Pacers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 214
Series History
Cleveland have won 16 out of their last 27 games against Indiana.
- Feb 09, 2019 - Indiana 105 vs. Cleveland 90
- Jan 08, 2019 - Indiana 123 vs. Cleveland 115
- Dec 18, 2018 - Cleveland 92 vs. Indiana 91
- Oct 27, 2018 - Indiana 119 vs. Cleveland 107
- Apr 29, 2018 - Cleveland 105 vs. Indiana 101
- Apr 27, 2018 - Indiana 121 vs. Cleveland 87
- Apr 25, 2018 - Cleveland 98 vs. Indiana 95
- Apr 22, 2018 - Cleveland 104 vs. Indiana 100
- Apr 20, 2018 - Indiana 92 vs. Cleveland 90
- Apr 18, 2018 - Cleveland 100 vs. Indiana 97
- Apr 15, 2018 - Indiana 98 vs. Cleveland 80
- Jan 26, 2018 - Cleveland 115 vs. Indiana 108
- Jan 12, 2018 - Indiana 97 vs. Cleveland 95
- Dec 08, 2017 - Indiana 106 vs. Cleveland 102
- Nov 01, 2017 - Indiana 124 vs. Cleveland 107
- Apr 23, 2017 - Cleveland 106 vs. Indiana 102
- Apr 20, 2017 - Cleveland 119 vs. Indiana 114
- Apr 17, 2017 - Cleveland 117 vs. Indiana 111
- Apr 15, 2017 - Cleveland 109 vs. Indiana 108
- Apr 02, 2017 - Cleveland 135 vs. Indiana 130
- Feb 15, 2017 - Cleveland 113 vs. Indiana 104
- Feb 08, 2017 - Cleveland 132 vs. Indiana 117
- Nov 16, 2016 - Indiana 103 vs. Cleveland 93
- Apr 06, 2016 - Indiana 123 vs. Cleveland 109
- Feb 29, 2016 - Cleveland 100 vs. Indiana 96
- Feb 01, 2016 - Cleveland 111 vs. Indiana 106
- Nov 08, 2015 - Cleveland 101 vs. Indiana 97
Watch This Game Live
-
