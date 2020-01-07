Watch Cavaliers vs. Pistons: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Detroit @ Cleveland

Current Records: Detroit 13-24; Cleveland 10-26

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers will stay at home another game and welcome the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland staggers in eager to bring about an end to their four-game losing streak.

The Cavaliers lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves by a decisive 118-103 margin. Cleveland's defeat came about despite a quality game from PG Dante Exum, who had 28 points. Exum had trouble finding his footing against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction. Exum's points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, Detroit opened the new year with a less-than-successful 106-99 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. One thing holding the Pistons back was the mediocre play of SF Sekou Doumbouya, who did not have his best game; he finished with 11 points on 4-for-12 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court.

The Cavaliers took a serious blow against Detroit the last time the two teams met in last December, falling 127-94. Can the Cavaliers avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Fox Sports - Detroit

Fox Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Cleveland have won 11 out of their last 21 games against Detroit.