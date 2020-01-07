Watch Cavaliers vs. Pistons: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Detroit @ Cleveland

Current Records: Detroit 13-24; Cleveland 10-26

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers will stay at home another game and welcome the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland staggers in eager to bring about an end to their four-game losing streak.

The Cavaliers lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves by a decisive 118-103 margin. Cleveland's defeat came about despite a quality game from PG Dante Exum, who had 28 points. Exum had trouble finding his footing against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction. Exum's points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, Detroit opened the new year with a less-than-successful 106-99 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. One thing holding the Pistons back was the mediocre play of SF Sekou Doumbouya, who did not have his best game; he finished with 11 points on 4-for-12 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court.

The Cavaliers took a serious blow against Detroit the last time the two teams met in last December, falling 127-94. Can the Cavaliers avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

  • When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
  • TV: Fox Sports - Detroit
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Cleveland have won 11 out of their last 21 games against Detroit.

  • Dec 03, 2019 - Detroit 127 vs. Cleveland 94
  • Mar 18, 2019 - Cleveland 126 vs. Detroit 119
  • Mar 02, 2019 - Detroit 129 vs. Cleveland 93
  • Nov 19, 2018 - Detroit 113 vs. Cleveland 102
  • Oct 25, 2018 - Detroit 110 vs. Cleveland 103
  • Mar 05, 2018 - Cleveland 112 vs. Detroit 90
  • Jan 30, 2018 - Detroit 125 vs. Cleveland 114
  • Jan 28, 2018 - Cleveland 121 vs. Detroit 104
  • Nov 20, 2017 - Cleveland 116 vs. Detroit 88
  • Mar 14, 2017 - Cleveland 128 vs. Detroit 96
  • Mar 09, 2017 - Detroit 106 vs. Cleveland 101
  • Dec 26, 2016 - Detroit 106 vs. Cleveland 90
  • Nov 18, 2016 - Cleveland 104 vs. Detroit 81
  • Apr 24, 2016 - Cleveland 100 vs. Detroit 98
  • Apr 22, 2016 - Cleveland 101 vs. Detroit 91
  • Apr 20, 2016 - Cleveland 107 vs. Detroit 90
  • Apr 17, 2016 - Cleveland 106 vs. Detroit 101
  • Apr 13, 2016 - Detroit 112 vs. Cleveland 110
  • Feb 22, 2016 - Detroit 96 vs. Cleveland 88
  • Jan 29, 2016 - Cleveland 114 vs. Detroit 106
  • Nov 17, 2015 - Detroit 104 vs. Cleveland 99
