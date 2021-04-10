Who's Playing

Toronto @ Cleveland

Current Records: Toronto 20-32; Cleveland 19-32

What to Know

After a four-game homestand, the Toronto Raptors will be on the road. They will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland should still be riding high after a big win, while the Raptors will be looking to regain their footing.

Toronto came up short against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday, falling 122-113. Shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he played for 38 minutes but put up just six points on 2-for-14 shooting.

Meanwhile, Cleveland's contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday was close at halftime, but Cleveland turned on the heat in the second half with 64 points. Cleveland was the clear victor by a 129-102 margin over Oklahoma City. The Cavaliers' point guard Collin Sexton did his thing and had 27 points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Raptors are expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

Toronto ended up a good deal behind Cleveland when they played in the teams' previous meeting in March, losing 116-105. Can Toronto avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Raptors are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Cleveland have won 20 out of their last 32 games against Toronto.