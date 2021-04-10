Who's Playing
Toronto @ Cleveland
Current Records: Toronto 20-32; Cleveland 19-32
What to Know
After a four-game homestand, the Toronto Raptors will be on the road. They will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland should still be riding high after a big win, while the Raptors will be looking to regain their footing.
Toronto came up short against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday, falling 122-113. Shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he played for 38 minutes but put up just six points on 2-for-14 shooting.
Meanwhile, Cleveland's contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday was close at halftime, but Cleveland turned on the heat in the second half with 64 points. Cleveland was the clear victor by a 129-102 margin over Oklahoma City. The Cavaliers' point guard Collin Sexton did his thing and had 27 points.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Raptors are expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.
Toronto ended up a good deal behind Cleveland when they played in the teams' previous meeting in March, losing 116-105. Can Toronto avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: The Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Raptors are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Cleveland have won 20 out of their last 32 games against Toronto.
- Mar 21, 2021 - Cleveland 116 vs. Toronto 105
- Jan 30, 2020 - Toronto 115 vs. Cleveland 109
- Dec 31, 2019 - Toronto 117 vs. Cleveland 97
- Dec 16, 2019 - Toronto 133 vs. Cleveland 113
- Mar 11, 2019 - Cleveland 126 vs. Toronto 101
- Dec 21, 2018 - Toronto 126 vs. Cleveland 110
- Dec 01, 2018 - Toronto 106 vs. Cleveland 95
- Oct 17, 2018 - Toronto 116 vs. Cleveland 104
- May 07, 2018 - Cleveland 128 vs. Toronto 93
- May 05, 2018 - Cleveland 105 vs. Toronto 103
- May 03, 2018 - Cleveland 128 vs. Toronto 110
- May 01, 2018 - Cleveland 113 vs. Toronto 112
- Apr 03, 2018 - Cleveland 112 vs. Toronto 106
- Mar 21, 2018 - Cleveland 132 vs. Toronto 129
- Jan 11, 2018 - Toronto 133 vs. Cleveland 99
- May 07, 2017 - Cleveland 109 vs. Toronto 102
- May 05, 2017 - Cleveland 115 vs. Toronto 94
- May 03, 2017 - Cleveland 125 vs. Toronto 103
- May 01, 2017 - Cleveland 116 vs. Toronto 105
- Apr 12, 2017 - Toronto 98 vs. Cleveland 83
- Dec 05, 2016 - Cleveland 116 vs. Toronto 112
- Nov 15, 2016 - Cleveland 121 vs. Toronto 117
- Oct 28, 2016 - Cleveland 94 vs. Toronto 91
- May 27, 2016 - Cleveland 113 vs. Toronto 87
- May 25, 2016 - Cleveland 116 vs. Toronto 78
- May 23, 2016 - Toronto 105 vs. Cleveland 99
- May 21, 2016 - Toronto 99 vs. Cleveland 84
- May 19, 2016 - Cleveland 108 vs. Toronto 89
- May 17, 2016 - Cleveland 115 vs. Toronto 84
- Feb 26, 2016 - Toronto 99 vs. Cleveland 97
- Jan 04, 2016 - Cleveland 122 vs. Toronto 100
- Nov 25, 2015 - Toronto 103 vs. Cleveland 99