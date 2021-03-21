Who's Playing
Toronto @ Cleveland
Current Records: Toronto 17-24; Cleveland 15-26
What to Know
The Cleveland Cavaliers haven't won a matchup against the Toronto Raptors since March 11 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. The Cavaliers will play host again and welcome Toronto to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Cleveland might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.
Cleveland was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 116-110 to the San Antonio Spurs. Cleveland's defeat came about despite a quality game from point guard Darius Garland, who had 29 points and eight assists.
Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but Toronto had to settle for a 115-112 loss against the Utah Jazz this past Friday. A silver lining for Toronto was the play of power forward Pascal Siakam, who had 27 points and nine assists along with five boards.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: Fox Sports - Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Raptors are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Cleveland have won 19 out of their last 31 games against Toronto.
