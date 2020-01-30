Watch Cavaliers vs. Raptors: TV channel, live stream info, start time
Who's Playing
Toronto @ Cleveland
Current Records: Toronto 33-14; Cleveland 13-35
What to Know
On Thursday, the Cleveland Cavaliers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 114.13 points per game. They have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Toronto Raptors at 7 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland knows how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past 48 matchups -- so hopefully Toronto likes a good challenge.
On Tuesday, the Cavaliers lost to the New Orleans Pelicans at home by a decisive 125-111 margin. One thing holding the Cavaliers back was the mediocre play of power forward Kevin Love, who did not have his best game; he finished with 12 points on 4-for-15 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.
A well-balanced attack led Toronto over the Atlanta Hawks every single quarter on their way to victory on Tuesday. Toronto captured a comfortable 130-114 win over Atlanta. It was another big night for power forward Serge Ibaka, who posted a double-double on 24 points and ten rebounds.
The Cavaliers found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 117-97 punch to the gut against the Raptors the last time the two teams met in December. Maybe the Cavaliers will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: Fox Sports - Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Cleveland have won 19 out of their last 30 games against Toronto.
- Dec 31, 2019 - Toronto 117 vs. Cleveland 97
- Dec 16, 2019 - Toronto 133 vs. Cleveland 113
- Mar 11, 2019 - Cleveland 126 vs. Toronto 101
- Dec 21, 2018 - Toronto 126 vs. Cleveland 110
- Dec 01, 2018 - Toronto 106 vs. Cleveland 95
- Oct 17, 2018 - Toronto 116 vs. Cleveland 104
- May 07, 2018 - Cleveland 128 vs. Toronto 93
- May 05, 2018 - Cleveland 105 vs. Toronto 103
- May 03, 2018 - Cleveland 128 vs. Toronto 110
- May 01, 2018 - Cleveland 113 vs. Toronto 112
- Apr 03, 2018 - Cleveland 112 vs. Toronto 106
- Mar 21, 2018 - Cleveland 132 vs. Toronto 129
- Jan 11, 2018 - Toronto 133 vs. Cleveland 99
- May 07, 2017 - Cleveland 109 vs. Toronto 102
- May 05, 2017 - Cleveland 115 vs. Toronto 94
- May 03, 2017 - Cleveland 125 vs. Toronto 103
- May 01, 2017 - Cleveland 116 vs. Toronto 105
- Apr 12, 2017 - Toronto 98 vs. Cleveland 83
- Dec 05, 2016 - Cleveland 116 vs. Toronto 112
- Nov 15, 2016 - Cleveland 121 vs. Toronto 117
- Oct 28, 2016 - Cleveland 94 vs. Toronto 91
- May 27, 2016 - Cleveland 113 vs. Toronto 87
- May 25, 2016 - Cleveland 116 vs. Toronto 78
- May 23, 2016 - Toronto 105 vs. Cleveland 99
- May 21, 2016 - Toronto 99 vs. Cleveland 84
- May 19, 2016 - Cleveland 108 vs. Toronto 89
- May 17, 2016 - Cleveland 115 vs. Toronto 84
- Feb 26, 2016 - Toronto 99 vs. Cleveland 97
- Jan 04, 2016 - Cleveland 122 vs. Toronto 100
- Nov 25, 2015 - Toronto 103 vs. Cleveland 99
