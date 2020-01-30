Watch Cavaliers vs. Raptors: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Toronto @ Cleveland

Current Records: Toronto 33-14; Cleveland 13-35

What to Know

On Thursday, the Cleveland Cavaliers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 114.13 points per game. They have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Toronto Raptors at 7 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland knows how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past 48 matchups -- so hopefully Toronto likes a good challenge.

On Tuesday, the Cavaliers lost to the New Orleans Pelicans at home by a decisive 125-111 margin. One thing holding the Cavaliers back was the mediocre play of power forward Kevin Love, who did not have his best game; he finished with 12 points on 4-for-15 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.

A well-balanced attack led Toronto over the Atlanta Hawks every single quarter on their way to victory on Tuesday. Toronto captured a comfortable 130-114 win over Atlanta. It was another big night for power forward Serge Ibaka, who posted a double-double on 24 points and ten rebounds.

The Cavaliers found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 117-97 punch to the gut against the Raptors the last time the two teams met in December. Maybe the Cavaliers will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Fox Sports - Ohio

Fox Sports - Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Cleveland have won 19 out of their last 30 games against Toronto.