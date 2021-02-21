Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Cleveland

Current Records: Oklahoma City 11-18; Cleveland 10-20

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder's road trip will continue as they head to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7 p.m. ET Sunday to face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The contest between Oklahoma City and the Milwaukee Bucks this past Friday was not a total blowout, but with the Thunder falling 98-85 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. The top scorer for Oklahoma City was small forward Luguentz Dort (17 points).

Meanwhile, Cleveland lost to the Denver Nuggets at home by a decisive 120-103 margin. Despite the defeat, Cleveland got a solid performance out of center Jarrett Allen, who posted a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds. That makes it three consecutive games in which Allen has had at least ten rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Oklahoma City is expected to win a tight contest. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.

The losses put the Thunder at 11-18 and the Cavaliers at 10-20. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Oklahoma City has only been able to knock down 44.70% percent of their shots, which is the fifth lowest field goal percentage in the league. Cleveland has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.40% from the floor on average, which is the second highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Fox Sports - Ohio

Fox Sports - Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Thunder are a slight 2-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oklahoma City have won six out of their last ten games against Cleveland.